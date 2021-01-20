5 things players can do in GTA Online as CEO/VIP or MC President

GTA Online offers multiple streams of income for players. The game now allows the player to become a CEO/VIP. This addition was ushered in by the Finance and Felony update. Additionally, players can become MC President. This was introduced in the Bikers update. Playing the game using these roles allows one to do many things beyond making cargo or completing biker-business missions. Here's 5 ways to make the most of the VIP or MC President status in GTA Online.

5 Things CEOs, VIPs and MC Presidents can do in GTA Online

1. VIP Work

VIP work allows access to exclusive free mode missions for players registered as a VIP/CEO or MC President. Jobs like 'Headhunter' and 'Sightseer' can be started instantly from the interaction menu. After a brief cooldown period, the game can be started solo. Players can expect to make anywhere between $18,000-30,000. This makes for a quick-and-easy grind between cooldown periods.

2. Fast Travel

Any players can request a luxury helicopter from the interaction menu for $5,000. This is a part of the VIP's abilities. Doing so spawns a helicopter that players can use to get places. One can travel to any property owned by the CEO like an office, cargo warehouse, or vehicle warehouse.

3. Other Miscellaneous VIP Abilities

For a certain price, the CEO/VIPs can access exclusive perks like dropping ammo, organizing members, bribing the authorities to ignore player's actions, and making cargo and the organisation's members invisible to all players on the server. All VIP abilities and prices are listed below:

Request Luxury Helicopter - $5,000

Drop Bullshark Testosterone - $1,000

Drop Ammo - $1,000

Drop Super Heavy Armor - $1,500

Ghost Organization - $12,000

Bribe Authorities - $15,000

Spectate Bodyguards

4. No Cooldown on Bike Spawns

GTA Online players registered as an MC President get unlimited spawns of motorcycles in the game. This is a beneficial perk since there is no cooldown period. Bikes can be repaired by sending them to storage and spawning bikes instantly. This fixes all damage.

Note: Oppressor Mk2 cooldown cannot be bypassed here.

5. CEO Vehicles

A range of vehicles are available to CEOs from the interaction menu. All of these can be spawned instantly. Some of these vehicles spawn regardless of the player owning it. Cars and vehicles purchased by the player have a cooldown period of five minutes before being automatically destroyed. Then they spawn again. These vehicles are invaluable in a pinch or when stranded.

