Is the Toreador worth it for Stromberg owners in GTA Online?

GTA Online's Cayo Perico update brought a host of new vehicles, weapons, and radio stations along with the main heist.

In these vehicles, the Pegassi Toreador is one of the most interesting prospective purchase for players.

On the surface, the Toreador may seem similar to the Stromberg, which is also a car that doubles as a submersible, switching from wheels to underwater propellor at the press of a button.

However, a few vital differences make the Toreador superior. Here are a few facts about the Toreador that may justify its price tag.

Why the Toreador is worth it in GTA Online

"No land? No problem. With Pegassi's submersible, booster-fitted sports car, taking your life and all its problems out to sea has never been faster. Nothing is as therapeutic for the soul as the endless blue of the Pacific Ocean and firing off a few torpedoes at passersby." ―Warstock Cache & Carry description.

Priced at $3,660,000, the Pegassi Toreador is a rocket-powered submersible with strong attacking and defensive capabilities.

The vehicle's main selling point is that it can work underwater after converting it to submersible mode.

What distinguishes it from the Stromberg is that the Toreador is rocket-propelled much like the Vigilante or Rocket Voltic, allowing it rapid acceleration and sustenance of speed.

In terms of durability, the Toreador can take up to six homing rockets and two RPGs. For its offensive capabilities, the Toreador supports:

Dual forward facing machine guns

Missile Launcher

Torpedo Launcher

Overall, the Toreador is more versatile than the Stromberg, and the rocket propulsion makes it all the more desirable.

For players without a Stromberg, the Toreador is a no-brainer. But for existing Stromberg owners, shelling out GTA $3,660,000 for an added rocket-boosted variant of essentially the same car may seem like a tougher sell.

