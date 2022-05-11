What new players should know about GTA Online glitches

New players should understand that GTA Online is a game with many glitches. No game is absent of bugs, and knowing about them can give the player a huge advantage.

Even if one doesn't want to abuse these shortcomings, some can be used against them. Something like God Mode would be a prime example of that.

There are so many GTA Online glitches, many of which are still around:

Heist Replay

God Mode

Car Duplication

Off the Radar

No Wanted Level

RP Exploits

Note: This article isn't about mods. Also, keep in mind that a specific way to do these glitches usually gets patched, but alternatives often pop up shortly afterward.

What beginners to GTA Online should know about the game's many glitches

Heist Replay

Heist Replay Glitch is an exploit that refers to a situation involving a player getting the money from a heist finale, but closing the game at the right time so they can do the finale again. This bug removes the need to do the heist prep missions, which can save the player a lot of time in the long run.

However, hosts on Xbox and PlayStation would not get any money for doing this exploit. It can still be beneficial for the rest of the squad, especially since there won't be any prep missions to do.

God Mode

God Mode is one of the most prevalent bugs to abuse in GTA Online. It essentially allows one to be invulnerable to all forms of damage, which makes the abuser a nightmare to face in PvP. It's also one of the most common exploits, with several new versions popping up after the older ones get patched.

There are a few ways to kill a God Mode player, but they're easy to avoid. Basically, one just needs to remember to avoid getting flattened by a tank carrying a player who started the Headhunter mission.

Car Duplication

As the name implies, this glitch allows a player to duplicate any car. Typically, one would clone a really expensive car and then sell that clone to make over a million dollars. Repeat the process to quickly make a ton of money without relying on Shark Cards or mods.

Off the Radar & No Wanted Level

Off the Radar glitches are usually involved in God Mode exploits. Essentially, they mean that others cannot see the player's icon in the lobby. This bug allows one to either get the jump on another player or avoid getting confronted by other players as they can't find them.

No Wanted Level is often bundled with Off the Radar in these exploits as well. It simply means that the player will never get a Wanted Level, no matter what they do.

RP Exploits

There are two main types of RP Exploits:

AFK jobs that give the player a good amount of RP for no effort. A more traditional glitch where the player accumulates a ton of RP with some effort.

Either way, they allow the player to unlock every Rank-based item in GTA Online. Some players also like doing them just to reach Rank 8000.

Rockstar's Suspension & Ban Policy

The message GTA Online players will get when they're banned (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar states the following for what causes suspensions and bans in the game:

"GTA Online suspensions are triggered by a number of factors, including modding in GTA Online, exploiting or abusing game mechanics, manipulating protected game data and code, or interfering with other players' gameplay experience."

Their Suspension and Ban Policy will typically suspend a player first, which wipes out all of the character data but allows a player to play afterward. A ban simply means that a player cannot play on that account anymore, which will happen the second time they break the rules.

However, most GTA Online players get away with doing these bugs and exploits. The only glitch to be wary of is any that gives money very easily, as the infamous one that players did in their apartment.

Nonetheless, one should be wary of abusing something too often, especially if it draws the ire of others, thus making them report the player.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul