New GTA Online cash and RP exploit for AFK farming revealed

Peter Griffin AFK's replacement, team lilac afk, is a terrific way to AFK farm both cash and RP in GTA Online. The job might seem odd for someone who is unsure about what Peter Griffin could be doing in GTA Online. However, all they have to know is that it is a job created to have players go 999 rounds of doing nothing.

If one wants to, they can leave their game on all night (and hope the other player does the same), and they will accrue a great deal of cash and ranks with no effort. The popular new job is known as team lilac afk, and it works similarly to Peter Griffin AFK.

Though some players consider it an "exploit,” it does not require any technical know-how.

How does team lilac afk work for AFK farming in GTA Online?

The exploit is intended for PS4 and PS5 players and requires at least two people. Moreover, it can only take place in an Invite Only session. Here is how players can exploit it for easy cash and RP:

Start an Invite Only Session on team lilac afk Pause the game Head to Online Select Quick Join Select Play Job Go to Bookmarked Go to Capture Select team lilac afk Invite a friend Confirm the settings and start the job. (Don't change any settings)

This new job is supposed to last for 1,100 rounds, and players do not have to use a rubber band to move the mouse, unlike old exploit jobs. Thankfully, this job plays on its own, making it an easy exploit.

GTA Online players will get 150 to 200 RP and approximately $1.5K to $2.8K per round. It might not seem like much at first glance, but it adds up quickly. Gamers also get a good amount of RP during the rounds, though it is not shown at the end screen.

Team lilac afk is a good way of accumulating money (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some GTA Online players might notice that this "exploit" only has a 6% rating. However, that doesn't mean that the job doesn't work; instead, its lower rating is attributed to it slipping under the radar.

The hardest part about the exploit is finding somebody willing to AFK as well, but there are several Discords that one could use to find like-minded players.

