Simple solo exploit to farm RP in GTA Online

One Contact Mission (RV Nearly There Yet) is easily exploitable by GTA Online players with a weaponized vehicle for easy RP.

RP (also known as Reputation) is essential to grind early on for GTA Online players. It's essentially the numbers that bolster a player's Rank, which gives them rewards.

As of right now (January 2022), Rank 200 is the last useful one to farm for in GTA Online, which gives players faster health regeneration.

To efficiently farm RV Nearly There Yet in GTA Online, one must:

Have a weaponized vehicle with infinite rockets (that can accurately target enemies)

Possess Sticky Bombs to quickly blow up the Brickade to save time

The Toreador is often the preferred vehicle for farming RP due to its booster, making players reach the destination quickly and having infinite missiles.

How to easily farm RP in GTA Online through the RV Nearly There Yet exploit

The above video is an excellent demonstration of how GTA Online players can expect to farm RV Nearly There Yet. The Contact Mission is available at Rank 1, although some will be at a higher rank to have the money necessary for an excellent weaponized vehicle.

This method is somewhat AFK (although the player will need to keep pressing the button necessary for firing missiles). Here is a quick rundown of what's going on in the video:

Turn on Manual Aim Mode. Begin RV Nearly There Yet. Drive to the location where the player needs to steal the Brickade with the weaponized vehicle. Throw a Sticky Bomb at the Brickade, but don't detonate it yet. Enter the Brickade, but quickly exit it. Re-enter the weaponized vehicle that the player brought. Drive to the northern runway of the Sandy Shores Airfield as soon as possible. Change the camera direction to face north (the player's vehicle should be facing east). Keep on spamming the button to fire missiles that will destroy the NPCs in one hit.

After nearly 150 kills, the player will stop getting RP. Detonate the Sticky Bomb from Step #4 to fail the mission.

Note: It is vital to choose the Quick Restart option to respawn near the Brickade. Repeat this process as often as necessary.

Alternative methods to farm RP in GTA Online

Gamers can also choose from several AFK jobs that farm cash and RP. However, they're limited by platform, with the popular Peter Griffin AFK job only being available on the PS4. These jobs also require players to find someone else to AFK with, as they would otherwise end early.

Some pros of doing an AFK job over RV Nearly There Yet:

Is more AFKable (the player can tape the control stick down to prevent themselves from being idle for too long)

Gives the player passive money

Doesn't require a weaponized vehicle for efficiency

Some downsides of doing an AFK job over RV Nearly There Yet:

One must find an AFK job with another gamer to efficiently AFK it

Different platforms have different AFK jobs to consider (Peter Griffin AFK on PS4, for example)

AFK Jobs have the slight possibility of being deleted by Rockstar Games

