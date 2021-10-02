Which Lamar contact mission offers the biggest payout in GTA Online

GTA Online has 3x GTA$ and RP on one or the other mission every week. For the week of September 30 to October 6, the bonus rewards are on Lamar's Contact missions.

The main missions in GTA Online are called contact missions, and there are many side characters in the game that assign these missions to players. During the week of 3x rewards for Lamar's contact missions, players want to know which is the highest paying job off the list, and the answer to that is the 'No smoking' mission.

Lamar Davis is one of the fan's favorite characters from GTA 5 story mode. He also appears in GTA Online as a side character who assigns contact missions to the players.

The highest paying Lamar contact mission in GTA Online: No smoking

“Eh, I got word on some shanky Vagos dudes stole this shipment of Redwood cigarettes, keeping it at the train yard in El Burro. If the homie LD don't have to pay no state, federal, trans-dimensional tax on them sticks, he could make a buck on 'em, you feel me? Jack the trailer and take it to the depot. I'll lay something on you. Peace” — Description

No smoking is a contact mission in GTA Online that Lamar Davis assigns. This mission can be done with up to four players. If players take more than 16 minutes to complete the task, they will receive the maximum reward for this mission. The ultimate reward for the mission No Smoking is $19,800, which players can get a 3x reward for during this week.

In the mission, No smoking, Players need to go to the El Burro Heights train yard and steal a Hauler full of Redwood Cigarettes from the Vagos. When the players reach El Burro Heights, they need to take out a few Vagos members and deliver the Hauler to the depot in La Puerta. Vagos will chase the players till they reach the depot, and it is their job to fend off all the enemies.

If players complete the mission and do it after the 16-minute mark, they receive $59,400 each with the 3x Bonus rewards active.

