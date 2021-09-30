GTA Online weekly update for September 30: Emperor Vectre Prize Ride, 3x payout on land races, and more

After last week's disastrous update that broke GTA Online, Rockstar Games is back at it and has made amends for the downtime. This week's patch not only features heavy discounts on a ton of vehicles, but it also has a 3x payout on Lamar missions, 2x payout on Time Trials, and more.

Here's everything players need to know about GTA Online's bonuses that will run from September 30 to October 6.

Everything new in GTA Online this week

New content

Emperor Vectre - Place top 3 in 7 Pursuit Series races to Claim Prize Ride

Podium vehicle

Übermacht Rebla GTS

Bonus GTA$ and RP activities

3x GTA$ and RP on Contact Missions - Lamar Davis

3x GTA$ and RP on Land Races

2x GTA$ and RP on Time Trials

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Offense Defense

Discounted content

40% off Declasse Tulip ($ 430,800)

40% off Bravado Youga Classic ($ 117,000)

40% off Bravado Youga Classic 4x4 ($ 772,800)

30% off Willard Faction ($ 25,200)

30% off Willard Faction Custom Donk ($ 486,500)

30% off Pfister Comet ($ 70,000)

30% off Pfister Comet Retro Custom ($ 451,500)

30% off Annis Euros ($ 1,260,000 / 945,000)

30% off Albany Manana Custom ($ 647,500)

30% off Progen Itali GTB Custom ($ 346,500)

30% off Progen Itali GTB ($ 832,300)

25% off Renovations - Auto Shops

50% off Hydraulics - Benny's Original Motor Works

Twitch Prime bonuses

65% off Lampadati Casco ($ 316,540 / 238,000)

35% off Dinka RT3000 ($ 1,114,750 / 836,062.5)

Time Trial

Calafia Way, Par Time 01:24:20

RC Bandito Time Trial

La Fuente Blanca, Par Time 01:27:00

Big payouts on land races and time trials this week in GTA Online

Also Read

Lamar's contact missions and land races are offering players 3x the amount of GTA $ and RP this week. Time Trials and the Offense Defense Adversary Mode are each paying out 2x GTA $ and RP.

These bonuses are incredibly lucrative for players who are bored of the Cayo Perico grind. Considering that Time Trials pay GTA $100,000 each without bonuses, users stand to make an easy GTA $400,000 this week thanks to the 2x payout.

Edited by Ravi Iyer