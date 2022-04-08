10 best Discord servers for GTA Online (2022)

Discord has become a big part of some GTA Online fans' lives in recent years. It is used by thousands of players worldwide to communicate about and during gameplay. It can be used for any discussion platform, but there are many for GTA Online gamers.

Some servers are easy to join and others require verification tests to find out more about a player first. The general ethos of the GTA Online Discord community is welcoming and informative, as well as entertaining.

This article will talk about the top 10 GTA Online Discord servers for 2022.

Discord channels help a lot of GTA Online gamers

10) CARSTREETRUNNERS

A very relaxed sounding Discord with just under 400 members currently (Image via Discord)

This simple and small dedicated Discord server for gamers is known as the CARSTREETRUNNERS. It is a growing server where players can enjoy wholesome gameplay centered around car meets and listen to music with one another. This is a very nice server to join if you are on the most relaxed end of playing the game.

9) Davai Žaidžiam

Plenty of fans in touch with each other in Europe (Image via Discord)

This is a GTA Online Discord server in Lithuania with just over 400 members. Their description explains that they have an interest in games such as GTA 5, among other action and adventure games. A friendly invite to a small server where wholesome behavior is expected among a closeknit few.

8) Vespucci Customs PS4

The name Vespucci inspires some players (Image via Discord)

With only 527 current members, this Discord server is for more dedicated grinders on GTA Online on the PS4 and PS5, though other console-users are welcome. They host events like car meets, heists, photo contests and other special events. It is easy to imagine this server growing in popularity over the coming years.

7) MoneyDropLobby Hangout

Specific categories are mentioned for this server (Image via Discord)

With a growing number of members currently at 1,638, this server is much more task specific. The description it is given assumes that it is for dedicated members.

"Gaming server with specific gaming categories. You have for a bunch of games specific categories. Just react with the emoji to unlock the category. Always chat with the right people!"

Presumably, the moderators of this server follow some stricter rules than others.

6) SURIGAME

This is one of the few servers with over 1,500 members (Image via Discord)

The SURIGAME Discord server has 1,687 members and is mostly dedicated to giving players help across a number of games, including GTA Online. The description notes that administrators are always on-hand to offer any help that they can, whether it be a simple mission question, or better advice for heist missions.

5) Step Hosting - International Quality

Still almost two thousand members on this server (Image via Discord)

Step hosting is a dedicated server with over seventeen hundred members. It is part of the FiveM hosting community which caters exclusively to GTA Online gamers.

With 1,771 members and more joining daily, this is a great Discord server for any GTA fan wanting to connect with the FiveM server and services for a more reliable connection to the game.

4) GTAO FRANCE

This French Discord server is one of the most densely populated (Image via Discord)

This is a dedicated GTA Online server for the French with 1,881 active members. Their description tells fans that this Discord server has everything to do with GTA and more. No doubt it is a useful server for the French-speaking players of the game wherever they might be in the world.

3) DOJ PS4

The DOJ PS4 server seems to be the third most popular (Image via Discord)

With 2,055, the DOJ PS4 server is the most dedicated to realistic RP in the game. Administrators and members are all expected to abide by the group's rules, and its popularity speaks for itself. It is certainly a great Discord server to try out in 2022 for anyone interested in realistic gameplay.

2) GTA Online

A close second place for this server population (Image via Discord)

With only a couple hundred fewer members than the number one GTA Online Discord server, with 3,519, this aptly named server is one of the best and most frequented by fans of the game.

It offers not only some of the best and most detailed information, guides, updates and news, but also boasts a Spotify music service and much more. This seems to be one of the best servers out there for the game.

1) PSN|GTA|Community

The most populated and dedicated Discord server (Image via Discord)

The PSN|GTA|Community is the most populated of the 3,714 current members. This is because it is most likely the best server for helping gamers with advice as well as informing them on the things they may not know are happening in the game, even entertaining them with some extra elements of fun like memes and more.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul