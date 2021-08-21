GTA Online Redditor gets timely help from good samaritan

GTA Online is an intensely competitive place, and more often than not, players encounter unwanted hostility. This is why it feels great to witness an act of kindness once in a while.

GTA Online players are well aware of how hostile freeroam can be in the game. Griefers are notorious, and their numbers haven't lowered in any way. In fact, they have increased in GTA Online since the last update.

Los Santos Tuners brought new cars, races, and other underground racing-related content to the game. It immediately became the most popular update ever, with a huge number of players arriving on launch day.

Since then, griefers have significantly increased in the game. GTA Online Redditors have been posting videos on how to effectively tackle griefers ever since.

GTA Online: Redditor whose car got stuck gets helped by a stranger in-game

The above video was posted on the GTA Online subreddit by a Redditor. In it, the OP (original poster) can be seen as stuck in a bad position. Another player, who was passing by, decides to turn back and help him. He pushed the OP off the wall he was stuck on, thereby freeing him.

The OP was also in a rush, as his mission timer displayed about 17 minutes remaining. If not for the good samaritan, he would have surely failed his mission. The post acquired instant fame, with over 2.2k upvotes. It was a wholesome moment that every GTA player would find satisfying to watch.

Other Redditors suggested the OP buy an Up-n-Atomizer for such situations. It is basically a raygun that costs $399,000 in GTA Online. A unique feature is that it has unlimited ammunition.

(Image via r/gtaonline, Reddit)

When a vehicle is shot with the Up-n-Atomizer, it is launched into the air with minor damage. This is particularly beneficial for cars that have been trapped and are unable to move without assistance.

Although Oppressor Mk ll has a bad reputation in GTA Online, not every owner is the same:

Here's how the action went down for the OP:

Caught in a predicament (Image via Rockstar Games)

The OP was driving a red Karin Sultan RS when he got stuck over a guardrail. He was on a mission and being pursued by cops. His mission timer showed that he only had 17 minutes left.

Another player passing by (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is when he notices another player driving a blue Marshall with a flag of Scotland (the car is seemingly painted in the flag's color scheme).

The other player decides to get closer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The player in the Marshall turns back and gets behind the OP. He moves back and pushes the latter over the guardrail, thereby freeing him.

Helping out (Image via Rockstar Games)

Such a simple act of kindness is difficult to come by in GTA Online. Regardless, the incident was captured on video, and it brightened the day for many Redditors.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul