GTA Online Redditor finds unique way to deal with griefer

A favorite pastime for GTA Online Redditors is to hunt down griefers. In the process, they often come up with ingenious ways to do it more efficiently.

Nobody likes griefers in GTA Online, and anything to do with punishing them seems to be an instant hit on Reddit. It is a common trend on the popular website to share hilarious moments and ridiculous game bugs.

This time, it is another gameplay video where a player is engaged in a dogfight against a griefer. Against all odds, the OP (original poster) comes out victorious against the opponent with the better vehicle.

The way he achieved this victory is a bit unorthodox but not something that hasn't been done before.

GTA Online: Redditor defeats griefer in an unusual manner

A GTA Online Redditor named hapneyho posted a gameplay video on the r/gtaonline subreddit. In this footage, he can be seen in a black Deluxo, engaged in aerial combat against a P-996 LAZAR (also black).

Such a bizarre situation can only occur in GTA Online, where futuristic flying cars and hoverbikes are often seen wreaking havoc. The Deluxo used to be a griefer's favorite until the Oppressor Mk 2 came along.

It doesn't quite match up to the LAZAR, however, as the latter is far more effective in dogfights. In a fight between a weaponized flying car and a fighter jet, the latter would undoubtedly come out on top.

In the video, however, the OP emerges victorious in an unusual twist of fate. The LAZAR's rockets bounce off the Deluxo without causing much harm. This is when the OP takes the opportunity to hit back with his own missiles.

Getting ready to hit back (Image via hapneyho, Reddit)

However, things took an unexpected turn, and both the players crashed into each other.

A mid-air collision (Image via r/gtaonline, Reddit)

A mid-air collision like this seems to be quite common in GTA Online. Players with more durable vehicles tend to come out victorious, but this may not always be the case.

Here's some good advice on how to combat such griefers.

The Pyro is one of the best aircraft in GTA Online, especially because of how agile it is. It can even take on the Oppressor Mk 2 quite easily. Overall, a lesser skilled griefer may be easier to kill with it, but vehicles like the Ruiner 2000 are more effective.

