GTA Online Redditor destroys griefer in dogfight

In a video posted on the GTA Online subreddit, a Redditor can be seen destroying a griefer using an Avenger. The griefer was in a Sparrow when the OP (original poster) took a dive and shot him down.

There is nothing more annoying in GTA Online than being griefed. Low level players and beginners are the usual victims, as they pose little threat to overpowered griefers. This comes after another Redditor made an epic dive from his Avenger.

There have undoubtedly been countless rage quit moments for many players in the game. As a result, anytime a griefer is being griefed, a GTA Online player feels cathartic.

GTA Online: Redditor wins dogfight against griefer using an Avenger

The above video was posted by a Redditor named Lukemeister38 on the GTA Online subreddit. The OP was flying an Avenger when another player in a Sparrow decided to label him a griefer and started harassing him.

He even tried to justify his baseless aggression:

Griefers often come up with reasons to justify their actions (Image via r/gtaonline, Reddit)

The method that the OP used to hunt down the griefer was a bit unconventional. He dived straight towards the Sparrow, and hit him with his rotor blades. The Sparrow exploded immediately on impact:

The epic moment when the two vehicles collide head-on while mid-air (Image via r/gtaonline, Reddit)

This is something that most aircrafts cannot do. Aside from packing a serious amount of firepower, the Avenger also has a lot of armor. This makes it lethal when colliding with other aircrafts. Despite this, the vehicle doesn't get the praise it deserves.

Many Redditors agreed, pointing out how underappreciated the Avenger is in GTA Online. The Sparrow, on the other hand, is quite flimsy, and its speed is the only good feature it offers. A glitch regarding the Avenger's armor started a discussion that soon turned into humor.

100% armor for the Avenger is bugged (Image via r/gtaonline, Reddit)

The griefer didn't stop when he got wrecked in his Sparrow. He went ahead and got into his P-996 LAZAR. That's when the OP went into autopilot and destroyed the griefer again, this time with the turrets.

It seems that GTA Online players can now add the Avenger to the list of griefer-killers. This list already includes the Toreador and the Pyro, among other vehicles.

