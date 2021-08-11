GTA Online Redditor finds new way to infuriate griefers

A GTA Online Redditor has found a hilarious new way of dealing with griefers in the game. He suggests putting the griefers in passive mode and then taking selfies with them.

Griefing is a well-known nuisance in GTA Online, and many players have quit the game for this reason. They are toxic players whose primary intent is to harass others in a lobby and ruin their fun.

Nobody likes griefers in the game, and Rockstar Games also discourages it by putting griefers in Bad Sports lobbies.

GTA Online: Redditor infuriates griefer with a new method

The whole GTA Online community appreciates when an ordinary player goes up against griefers and teaches them a lesson. This is precisely what happened when Redditor hoopgod18 forced a griefer into passive mode and took a selfie with them.

Here is the post that he made on the GTA Online subreddit:

He did this by killing the griefer multiple times, forcing him to enter passive mode.

Griefing in GTA Online has been a long-existing issue, becoming more rampant after the Oppressor Mk 2 was added to the game.

Users have frequently demanded that the infamous hoverbike be nerfed. However, there hasn't been any change to the Oppressor Mk 2, nor any reduction in the number of griefers.

This has forced many GTA Online players to come up with solutions. The solution that the OP (original poster) provided has been attempted before by other players too.

This is how another Redditor does it:

A novel method to counter griefing (Image via r/gtaonline, Reddit)

Most Redditors felt that this is a just way of dealing with griefers:

Sometimes, griefing the griefers is the best way to stop them (Image via r/gtaonline, Reddit)

A Redditor named DoppelFrog quoted a text from Nietzsche, thus raising a philosophical question.

This is a hilarious reference to the situation where, by griefing the griefer, the OP has become a griefer himself. However, when it comes to policing toxic behavior in GTA Online, it is sometimes necessary.

Griefers will go to extreme lengths to harass others. Yet, most are casuals who are not deeply invested in the game. The best way to counter them is to force them to quit playing the title altogether.

Griefers mostly go after low-level gamers and those on cargo missions. By preparing a clever surprise, any player can take out griefers. The only thing left after that is to add insult to injury, as the OP did.

