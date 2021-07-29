How to counter the Mk II Oppressor successfully in GTA Online

There are over 700 controllable vehicles in GTA Online, but none are as notorious as the Oppressor Mk II. Primarily known for its association with griefers, this hoverbike has become a much-hated vehicle in the game.

GTA Online has been steadily detaching itself from the realism that GTA games are known for. From far-fetched heists to futuristic vehicles, the game has been slowly turning into a Saints Row clone. Instead of toning down on the absurdity, GTA Online introduced the Oppressor Mk II in 2018.

This futuristic hoverbike would still have been tolerable had it not been weaponized. Not only does it have incredibly accurate homing missiles, but it also comes with countermeasures. All these features make it an overpowered vehicle that ruins the game balance in GTA Online.

However, there are still many ways to deal with the Oppressor Mk II. Some of these have been discussed in this article.

GTA Online: How to counter the Oppressor Mk II efficiently

Using Weapons

Players can take down an Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online with the help of a few specific weapons. These include the Up-n-Atomizer and a sniper or shotgun with explosive ammo.

The Up-n-Atomizer is quite an expensive weapon, priced at $399,000 at Ammu-Nation. However, it has unlimited ammunition, which recharges after a short cooldown period. It is a futuristic raygun that fires slow-moving coils with an impressive range.

A single well-aimed shot from the Up-n-Atomizer can disable an Oppressor Mk II in GTA Online. It makes perfect sense that a sci-fi vehicle is taken down so easily by a sci-fi weapon. The only disadvantage is that it can only be used on foot. Players have to exit their vehicles and shoot the Oppressor Mk II just as it begins to dive in.

It is a bit harder to take out the infamous hoverbike with explosive rounds. Players need to have good aim to shoot it down with a sniper rifle. Alternatively, they can use explosive slugs in a shotgun for an up-close approach. As with the Up-n-Atomizer, these also require the player to be on foot.

Using Weaponized Vehicles

As an Oppressor Mk II is a weaponized vehicle, it should have a perfect counter in another weaponized vehicle in GTA Online. However, it isn't as easy as it sounds. The main reason why GTA fans hate the Oppressor Mk II is that few vehicles can match up against it.

The Ruiner 2000 is one of those vehicles, but it costs much more than an Oppressor Mk II. There are also cheaper alternatives like the Toreador, the Stromberg, or even the Pyro. All of these are quite effective at hunting down the hoverbike in GTA Online.

However, the Oppressor Mk II requires little skill to be a spoilsport with, and a lot of griefers are often kids. Whereas the other vehicles that can counter it require a certain level of skill to do so or is just more expensive. This is the main reason why GTA players hate the hoverbike so much.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod