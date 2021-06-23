Top 5 best futuristic vehicles in GTA Online in 2021

From weaponized trucks to flying bikes to vintage scooters, GTA Online features a diverse assortment of vehicles, each more stunning than the other.

Futuristic vehicles, in particular, are incredibly popular in GTA Online and not without reason. Video games are all about escaping reality and what better serves that purpose than vehicles that only exist in movies.

This article takes a look at 5 of the best futuristic vehicles featured in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 most incredible futuristic vehicles in GTA Online

#5 Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is a custom weaponized vehicle, added to GTA Online as part of the After Hours update during the Scramjet event.

The Scramjet takes obvious inspiration from the 1960s Anime series Speed Racer and Mach 5. Its overall frame and structure also seem to have driven inspiration from the insanely popular Vigilante, but while the Vigilante is all tough and scary, the Scramjet is more of a fun vehicle.

Recorded at a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h), it's one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online and features quick acceleration and butter-smooth handling.

The Scramjet performs just as well in the air as it does on land. Incredibly fast and smooth, it's easily one of the best futuristic wonders featured in GTA Online.

#4 The Mammoth Thruster

The Thruster was added to GTA Online as part of the Doomsday Heist. While it's cool to mess around with, it's not so much a vehicle as it is a flying tool, much like the jetpack from GTA San Andreas.

Still, it's a special vehicle and makes for a good addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

#3 The Deluxo

The Deluxo is an incredibly popular vehicle in GTA Online. It was, in fact, the most popular of all before the legendary Oppressor MK II changed the dynamic of the multiplayer game. Inspired by the DeLorean DMC-12 from the movie Back To The Future, the Deluxo is arguably the best futuristic vehicle in GTA Online.

#2 The Pegassi Toreador

Another great futuristic vehicle that leaves GTA Online fans in awe. Being a custom submersible vehicle, the Toreador is not only fantastic on the race track, it also performs exceptionally well underwater.

Recorded at a top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), it's also one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online. One can only imagine what would happen to the world if the likes of the Toreador were manufactured in the real world.

#1 The Oppressor MK II

None can beat the Oppressor MK II in this category - the vehicle that needs no introduction, the queen of all futuristic bikes in GTA Online. The Oppressor MK II is so impressive, so powerful and so addictive, it makes players wonder if Rockstar would be able to release a vehicle that eclipses the popularity garnered by the flying bike.

Equipped with a number of devastating weapons, the Oppressor MK II is not only one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online but also the most lethal. Perhaps that is one of the reasons why griefers love it so much.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod