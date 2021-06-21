5 best GTA Online heist vehicles in June 2021

The vehicle of choice may sometimes make or break a heist in GTA Online. There are also certain limitations when choosing a heist vehicle.

Heists are a main reason for playing GTA Online and one of the most exciting ways to make money in the game. The experience can be ruined if players do not bring an appropriate vehicle.

When conducting a heist, players are not permitted to use aerial vehicles. Vehicles such as the APC, Rocket Voltic and Oppressor are also prohibited. As a result, their options are limited, and they must exercise caution while selecting a vehicle.

Here are some of the finest vehicles for heists in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

5 best vehicles for heists in GTA Online

5) Grotti Vigilante

The Vigilante is an armored, rocket-powered and weaponized vehicle in GTA Online. Based on the 89 Batmobile, it functions quite similarly. Thanks to its boosters, the Vigilante is the fastest land vehicle in the game.

It has excellent protection against crashes and is bulletproof, which makes it useful against NPCs. The vehicle has front-facing machineguns and can be fitted with homing missiles.

The Vigilante can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,750,000.

Vigilante Stats (Image via GTA Base)

4) Ocelot Stromberg

The Ocelot Stromberg is a one-of-a-kind vehicle in GTA Online. It's a sports car that can also be used as a submarine. Once locked in, its homing missiles are lethal, and they can even launch torpedoes from underwater.

The Stromberg performs well on land as a sports vehicle and can withstand six homing rockets before exploding. It is significantly less expensive than the Vigilante at $3,185,350 and may even be purchased for a trade price of $2,395,000.

Stromberg Stats (Image via GTA Base)

3)HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

The Insurgent Pick-Up Custom is a must-have vehicle in GTA Online. Its armor is similar to the Rhino tank, and the car can seat a total of 9 people. While it doesn't have any missiles, the mounted turret is extremely lethal for unarmored targets.

The custom variant can be upgraded with additional armor plating, making the already tough vehicle even tougher. The turret can be modified with a minigun, and proximity mines can be added as driver-weaponry.

The insurgent Pick-Up costs $1,795,000 at Warstock Cache & Carry, and is available at $1,350,000 after The Humane Labs Raid. Upgrading to its custom variant requires an additional $202,500.

Insurgent Pick-Up Custom (Image via GTA Base)

2) HVY Nightshark

The Nightshark is a decent option for players who prefer solo play on GTA Online. Its machine guns are driver controlled, and its armor is similar to the Insurgent. It is also cheaper, with a price tag of $1,245,000.

Its performance is also decent, making it great for driving off-road. Additional armor-plating for the windows prevents occupants from using weapons from inside.

Nightshark Stats (Image via GTA Base)

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

At this point, it shouldn't come as a surprise to GTA Online players that the armored Kuruma tops this list. This is a quintessential vehicle, one that players should buy before anything else in the game. Its price-to-performance ratio is second to none, and it is useful for most heists in the game.

The armored Kuruma is immune to any kind of crash deformation, and it is mostly resistant to gunfire. Explosions are a vulnerability, however, which is why it is not that useful in PvP.

The car has a reasonable price at $698,250, although most players prefer to buy it for $525,000 after The Fleeca Job has been completed.

Armored Kuruma Stats (Image via GTA Base)

Edited by Gautham Balaji