GTA Online Redditor makes an epic dive off an Avenger

A Redditor has shown off his incredible diving skills in GTA Online in a recent video. The video, posted on the GTA Online subreddit, shows him making an insane dive off an Avenger aircraft.

GTA Online's incredible physics and open-world environment make it possible to pull off such astounding feats. Players often find moments during their playthrough which is worth sharing on the internet.

Some of these are downright hilarious, while others are worth praising. Sometimes, even the simplest of achievements might mean a lot to players. They're also quite impressive to watch, like this latest video.

GTA Online: Redditor dives off an aircraft in style

A GTA Redditor named scps53770 posted a video on r/gtaonline showing off a moment worthy of being recorded. In the footage, he can be seen standing over a Mammoth Avenger in mid-air.

The Los Santos coastline can be seen in the distance as the plane floats above the ocean. The OP (original poster) runs up the length of the plane and makes a perfect jump. Just as he made the jump, the Avenger explodes, but he regains his composure immediately.

The height at which the plane was flying makes it an incredibly long dive, at around 15 seconds. The fact that the OP was wearing a pilot's uniform makes it all the more hilarious. Here is how the action unfolded:

OP makes a jump off the plane (Image via scps53770, Reddit)

Something unexpected happened right after the jump:

The Avenger explodes in mid-air (Image via scps53770, Reddit)

The post exploded in popularity on the subreddit with over 6.6k upvotes. OP asked the public to rate his dive on a scale of 1-10, and Redditors were doing so. The top comment was by a Redditor named ElYindeYang, who noticed the OP's wanted stars:

Since it's the Olympic season currently, many Redditors' comments reflected that. At least two of them stated jokingly that OP would've won gold at the Olympics. Some were quite eager to point out that real-life physics doesn't work that way.

This is what makes GTA Olympics quite superior to its real-life variant. It is a thousand times more whacky, and all of the events are extremely lethal. However, the risks don't bother the GTA protagonists as they're technically invincible.

Some of the comments were football-related:

(Image via r/gtaonline, Reddit)

Another hilarious football joke:

(Image via r/gtaonline, Reddit)

GTA Online never ceases to amaze its players, and the credit goes to the GTA community. They've been playing it for almost a decade, and yet they come up with something new every time.

