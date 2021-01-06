Best GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist memes created by Reddit users

When spoken of massive online multiplayer gaming communities, players may probably think of Fortnite. However, in secret, the GTA Online community has grown quite large.

The GTA fandom is quite apparent on the internet, with very few gamers having disdain or contempt for the franchise at large.

GTA Online was always going to be a monumental challenge for Rockstar, to be able to translate the core GTA experience into an online multiplayer game. Not only has Rockstar succeeded in doing that, but it did so with flying colors, as the game has developed into something quite unprecedentedly big.

The latest title update, the Cayo Perico Heist, brings the eponymous heist to the game, and with it, a steady stream of memes. Memes is the language of the internet, and the GTA community is quite fluent.

Hilarious GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist memes by Reddit users

The player base has a very interesting relationship with the game as they obviously enjoy playing it but are not completely ignorant of its issues.

The community likes to poke fun at the various oddities in the game through memes, and the Cayo Perico Heist has birthed a fresh batch of memes.

Nothing quite captures the essence of GTA Online, much like this Larry David meme. As is the case with most online multiplayer games, they can end up feeling a bit too frustrating at times, yet the player keeps returning to the game, which is quite enjoyable at its core.

One of the newer additions in GTA Online is the Kosatka Submarine, and it comes along with a chatty companion, Pavel. Down to some miracle, Pavel might actually even bring the mighty Kosatka to the streets of Los Santos.

Not many people fear in GTA Online, but the sight of an Oppressor MKII is one that sends the player scurrying and looking for cover.

An MKIII version would definitely force newer players to delete the game entirely, purely because of being bombed every 10 seconds in Freemode.

In the rare case, if GTA Online players are courteous to one another, the game can at times make the player feel all warm and fuzzy on the inside. Just for a little bit, then it's back to dropping missiles on one another.

The Cayo Perico Heist itself offers players to grab loot such as Cash and other valuables they find lying around. So, it pays to be on the lookout for valuable targets in the newest Heist in GTA Online.