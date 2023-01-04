GTA Plus vs. Shark Cards: Which is better value for your money in 2023?

Whales will likely get both, but more casual players might wonder what's the best deal between GTA Plus and Shark Cards. Both are microtransactions used in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, the value between the two is noticeably different.

If one only has a small amount of money to spend in 2023, then GTA Plus is unquestionably the better service. You get cash, several freebies, and boosts to certain moneymakers throughout an entire month. By comparison, Shark Cards is just a lump of money.

A more in-detail analysis will be provided below for those still unsure about which one is the better microtransaction.

Comparing the value of GTA Plus to Shark Cards (2023)

An example of an advert for this monthly subscription (Image via Rockstar Games)

Note: All the values provided in this article are in USD. Other regions will have different numbers, but the general trend should still be similar in those areas.

GTA Plus costs $5.99 a month, and it automatically renews. Keep in mind that the benefits don't necessarily start at the beginning of the month or end at the end of it. Instead, the service tends to provide players with different loot in what's approximately a month.

For example, one month's benefits lasted from December 13, 2022, to January 18, 2023. As far as value goes, you generally get the following:

$500,000

A free property

A free vehicle

Free clothes

Bonus cash and RP on certain jobs

That's much better than a Shark Card of a similar value.

Shark Card values

Some players may wish to buy them, so they should know how much they're worth (Image via Rockstar Games)

For comparison's sake, here's what you get out of every Shark Card:

Tiger: $250,000 for $4.99

$250,000 for $4.99 Bull: $600,000 for $9.99

$600,000 for $9.99 Great White: $1,500,000 for $19.99

$1,500,000 for $19.99 Whale: $4,250,000 for $49.99

$4,250,000 for $49.99 Megalodon: $10,000,000 for $99.99

Do note that you get 15% extra cash if you're a GTA Plus member. Let's look at the default values for the sake of this comparison. The Tiger Shark Card's $4.99 gives you $250,000 in the game, whereas paying the monthly fee of $5.99 for GTA Plus gives you $500,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online. That extra dollar basically doubles your pay.

Not only that, but that extra dollar even gives you several freebies. Some properties and vehicles can cost several million in-game dollars, meaning that you are getting far more value out of GTA Plus than what it might seem at first glance.

You could get more money out of Shark Cards if you buy several of them, but it would still be wiser to get GTA Plus so that you get that 15% extra cash. From an efficiency standpoint, choosing only to buy the former is just wasteful spending.

Other notes on these microtransactions

The cheap cards tend to give less value than their more expensive counterparts (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is worth noting that Shark Cards were already buffed before the Los Santos Drug Wars update in late 2022. Thus, it's unlikely for them to receive another buff in 2023. Nonetheless, this short article was written in January 2023, so keep that in mind if something changes the dynamic between the two microtransactions.

Also, the Red Cash Card was removed in the aforementioned update. It was the cheapest option back then, so losing it was a bummer for players who only wanted to spend a tiny amount on Grand Theft Auto Online.

Ultimately, GTA Plus is a better value option for low-spenders. High-spenders should get both microtransactions if they wish to be efficient.

