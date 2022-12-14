GTA Plus benefits for December 2022 revealed

A new period of GTA Plus benefits has become active in December 2022. While Rockstar Games did announce some of the benefits beforehand, there are a few new topics to cover here today that weren't previously specified in the last preview.

Much of the content related to this month's membership is tied to the new Los Santos Drug Wars update. The new additions are primarily unrelated to this new DLC.

It is worth noting that the current benefits last from December 13, 2022, to January 18, 2023.

Rockstar Games announces GTA Plus benefits for December 2022

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Sign up now: GTA+ Members can enjoy exclusive benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars, including a free upgrade for the MTL Brickade 6x6 to get your new business up and running, plus lots more. There’s even a bit of festive spice sprinkled on top...Sign up now: rsg.ms/e5dd270 GTA+ Members can enjoy exclusive benefits in GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars, including a free upgrade for the MTL Brickade 6x6 to get your new business up and running, plus lots more. There’s even a bit of festive spice sprinkled on top... Sign up now: rsg.ms/e5dd270 https://t.co/lCtbPoaekf

Here is a summary of the GTA Plus benefits tied to the Los Santos Drug Wars update:

Free upgrade to the Acid Lab (still requires you to complete First Dose - Off the Rails)

50% faster Acid Production speed

1.5x cash and RP on all First Dose missions

All of those features were previously announced by Rockstar Games. Now it's time to reveal the specific details of the new benefits that GTA Plus subscribers can expect to receive in December 2022.

Other GTA Plus benefits in December 2022

One of the new costumes that you can get in December 2022 for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

First things first, subscribers get the usual $500,000 delivered to their GTA Online bank accounts. Likewise, they still have access to Shark Cards+, which gives them 15% more value on Shark Cards compared to non-subscribers.

Otherwise, some freebies include:

LSIA Hangar A17 (normally costs $1,200,000)

Buckingham Alpha-Z1 (normally costs $2,121,350)

Have You Seen Me? Sweater

The Red-nosed

The Nutcracker

Free Vehicle Requests

Free CEO/VIP Abilities

Besides the free content, subscribers also get 1.5x more cash on Payphone Hits and 50% off all Armor Upgrades.

A promotional image tied to Los Santos Drug Wars (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are six missions you need to complete to access the free Acid Lab stuff from this month's benefits:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 - Make War not Love

First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

Completing the sixth one will allow you to upgrade the Brickade 6x6 to get an Acid Lab for free. From there, you can take advantage of the 50% faster production speed to start making money quickly from the Acid business. If you have already paid for GTA Plus from the previous month, it will automatically renew for this month.

