5 GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update features that fans should be excited about

GTA Online's winter DLC Los Santos Drug Wars has arrived and has brought in several new features and upgrades. Players on next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) have received updates adding ray-tracing reflections and shadows. The winter update has also brought in six new missions, a ton of vehicles, and other new features.

This article will list five of the best features that the update has brought into the game that should excite GTA Online fans.

Note: The list is not ranked in any order, as all these updates are quite exciting.

Five new exciting features and updates from GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update

1) Six new story-driven missions

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe

First Dose 2 - Designated Driver

First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

First Dose 5 - Make War not Love

First Dose 6 - Off the Rails



socialclub.rockstargames.com/job/gtav/t8ZQu…



Six new missions are now live with the update. The stories have the following titles:

Welcome to the Troupe

Designated Driver

Fatal Incursion

Uncontrolled Substance

Make War not Love

Off the Rails

The description by Rockstar Games is as follows:

"Hey, Ron here. I'm heading up to Liquor Ace. There's some kinda new crew in town. Could be trouble. I'm not saying I need your back up or anything, but... I kinda need your backup. See you up there?"

2) New multi-story garage

There is also a new garage for players to slot in as many as 50 vehicles in the game. The new DLC also brings in new vehicles, and now a brand new garage is available for players looking to purchase the lot and have a new place to park them all.

3) New income source

LET'S GOOOOO

There is also now a new taxi work business for players to earn additional income. Players who complete uninterrupted, multiple taxi missions will earn increasingly better rewards. These rewards could be both GTA$ and RPs that help players earn more and level up easily.

4) New vehicles

A bunch of new vehicles have also been added to the game after the Winter Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update.

Legendary Motorsports:

Annis 300R ($2,075,000)

Overflod Entity MT ($2,355,000)

Southern San Andreas Super Autos:

BF Surfer Custom ($442,500-$590,000)

Zirconium Journey II ($592,500-$790,000)

Declasse Tulip M-100 ($1,658,000)

More vehicles will be added in the coming weeks as part of the drip feed.

5) Ray-Tracing improvements

Ben @videotech_ The chrome paint job has RT reflections, it looks awesome! The chrome paint job has RT reflections, it looks awesome! https://t.co/KxHSTvbCXa

The major visual upgrade players will notice is the ray-tracing improvements that can be seen on reflections and shadows all around.

Ben @videotech_ More RT goodness. The reflections are quite high resolution too! More RT goodness. The reflections are quite high resolution too! https://t.co/gt6RY741Oj

Fans with the update have been sharing the visual upgrades found throughout the game - reflections on vehicles, mirrors, surfaces, and shadows as well. Many more visual enhancements will be shared by GTA Online players in the coming days as they experience more in the new GTA Online Los Santos Drug Wars update.

