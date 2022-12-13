GTA Online's top 5 fastest HSW cars before Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online's multi-part Winter DLC is expected to hit any time later today, and it's expected to bring in a bunch of new features, vehicles, and other enhancements. Rockstar Games will also offer players a new car, the Declasse Tahoma Coupe, for a limited time.

Ahead of the big launch, players can grab the best cars available from Hao's Special Works, which has some of the game's fastest cars. This article will list the top five fastest HSW (Hao's Special Works) cars, ranked in terms of performance and stats.

It's worth noting that HSW upgrades may get disabled for these cars if they're chosen for races. Apart from Hao's Special Works, these cars can be customized at Los Santos Customs for other upgrades.

GTA Online's HSW has some of the fastest cars that players can grab

5) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is a supercar in GTA Online from Legendary Motorsport that can be purchased for a price of $1,795,000. HSW upgrades for the vehicle will cost an additional $1,110,000. When upgraded with HSW upgrades, the car can reach a top speed of 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h). The car is a rear-wheel drive with a six-speed gearbox.

The Principe Deveste Eight had a fastest lap time of 1:00.261 when tested by popular YouTuber and GTA streamer, Broughy1322. The car has great speed, acceleration, and handling stats. Braking is where it is rated below average.

4) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is a sports car in GTA Online and is one of the fastest cars eligible for HSW upgrades. The car costs $105,000 and requires an additional $1,840,000 for HSW upgrades. The car's top speed reaches 153.00 mph (246.23 km/h) with the HSW upgrades maxed-out.

The fastest lap time recorded by the car stands at 1:06.066. The car is a rear-wheel drive with a five-speed gearbox. With comparatively better braking than the Deveste Eight, the car's improved speed, acceleration, and handling stats make it a must-have vehicle.

3) Karin S95

The Karin S95 is a sports car that's worth $1,995,000 in GTA Online. It can be fully upgraded with HSW mods for an additional $525,000. The car is made available for free to players who have made the move from the older PS4 and Xbox One edition of GTA V to the new edition of the game on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Once the HSW mods are applied and upgraded, the car can reach a top speed of 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h). The fastest recorded lap time by the Karin S95 is 1:05.699. The car is a rear-wheel drive with a six-speed gearbox. Although the braking is average, the Karin's acceleration, speed, and handling are impeccable.

2) Benefactor Stirling GT

A classic sports car, the Benefactor Stirling GT costs $975,000, and upgrades to the HSW mods will cost an extra $900,000. The fastest lap time recorded by the car is 1:06.166, and it has a maximum top speed of 156.80 mph (252.34 km/h).

The car has a five-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Sporting a classic look, the car's design is heavily inspired by the Mercedes-Benz 300SL and partly inspired by the Alfa Romeo Disco Volante, and 8C Competizione.

1) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is the fastest HSW car, with a top speed of 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h) and a fastest recorded lap of 1:06.249. The car is a rear-wheel drive with a six-speed gearbox. The overall stats for the car's speed, acceleration, and handling are nearly perfect, and the vehicle also has average braking.

The Vigero ZX costs $1,947,000 and requires an additional $550,000 to fully upgrade with HSW mods. The exterior design of the Declasse Vigero ZX is inspired by the real-life Chevrolet Camaro Gen VI.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes