New GTA Online update makes Deveste Eight HSW upgrades available to all

GTA Online next-gen got a new subscription service added to it on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 29. This saw various rewards being given out to members. The list included $500K cash each month, a couple of liveries, a yacht upgrade, La Mesa Auto Shop, etc.

Among them was also the tenth HSW car, the Principe Deveste Eight Supercar. Members got to use the car before it was released to other players. Yesterday's weekly update saw the Deveste Eight finally being made available to the entire next-gen player base.

HSW Deveste Eight out for all GTA Online next-gen players

Tez2 @TezFunz2

Prize Ride: Hakuchou Drag (Top 3 in 5 Pursuit Races)

HSW Ride: Arbiter GT (PS5 & XSX)



3x GTA$ & RP on

- Associate & Bodyguard Salary

- Stunt Races



2x GTA$ & RP on

- VIP Work

- MC Work & Challenges



Deveste Eight upgrade available at HSW

#GTAOnline Podium Vehicle: SavestraPrize Ride: Hakuchou Drag (Top 3 in 5 Pursuit Races)HSW Ride: Arbiter GT (PS5 & XSX)3x GTA$ & RP on- Associate & Bodyguard Salary- Stunt Races2x GTA$ & RP on- VIP Work- MC Work & ChallengesDeveste Eight upgrade available at HSW Podium Vehicle: SavestraPrize Ride: Hakuchou Drag (Top 3 in 5 Pursuit Races)HSW Ride: Arbiter GT (PS5 & XSX)3x GTA$ & RP on- Associate & Bodyguard Salary- Stunt Races2x GTA$ & RP on- VIP Work- MC Work & ChallengesDeveste Eight upgrade available at HSW#GTAOnline https://t.co/umNWBXtAtO

The Principe Deveste Eight becoming eligible for HSW upgrades makes it the tenth car on the list that the Expanded and Enhanced launch had promised. GTA+ members got to use the upgrades first, owing to their membership rewards for the month.

The Deveste Eight costs nearly $1.8 million and is available on the Legendary Motorsports website. The HSW conversion cost is $1.1 million for all players. However, it was free for members when it was launched exclusively for them.

The HSW Principe Deveste Eight

The Deveste Eight in GTA Online wasn't all that loved for as long as it has been a part of the game. Gamers rarely use it for free-roam or races. The interesting design really takes time to set right with most people. The car is based on the Devel Sixteen. It also picks up some styling cues from the Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo.

Performance-wise, the car can go up to speeds of 212 kmph (131 mph). Applying the HSW conversion in GTA Online next-gen immediately maxes out the top speed and adds a bar of acceleration. Once all the upgrades are applied, the car comes out with max top speed and one bar short of max acceleration.

The new top speed comes out to be 244 kmph (151 mph). For a car that came out last and was also made exclusive to people who paid for it, it's quite a bit of a letdown.

The car stands no chance against the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus, Coil Cyclone 2, or the Karin S95. There are no new customization options as well (apart from the HSW liveries and spoilers). For the cost and hype of this car becoming an HSW member, it does absolutely nothing. But stunt races are a category where this car comes into its own.

Edited by Shaheen Banu