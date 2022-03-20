GTA Online Karin S95 review: Price, performance, customization, and more

GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced, or next-gen, is out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Gamers are loving the new features and improvements of the game. The upgrade also brought along five brand new and exclusive cars. To be honest, three of those are reskins and only two are brand new.

The Karin S95 is one of the brand new cars (along with the Imponte Arbiter GT). The car has been making waves since before it was planned to be included in the game. Fans have always requested Rockstar for an in-game version of the legendary Toyota 86. This article dives into the depths and reveals all there is to know about this magnificent creation.

A detailed look at Karin S95 in GTA Online next-gen

As mentioned above, the Karin S95 made its way into GTA Online via the Expanded and Enhanced upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The in-game styling of the car resembles that of the Toyota GT 86, the Subaru BRZ and the Scion FR-S. It also takes a few elements from the new Toyota GR 86. Looking at the rear diffuser, car fanatics will be able to reminisce about the Toyota GR Supra.

The car will be free for returning players who migrate their accounts. The free car will already have Hao's Special Works (HSW) livery and performance upgrades on it. For new players, the Karin S95 will cost almost $2 million and it can be purchased on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

Performance

The Karin S95 is classified as a sports car in GTA Online and the stock car feels like it too. However, the Expanded and Enhanced version also added an all-new vehicle workshop to the game, HSW. Hao specializes in elite performance mods for specific vehicles in the game. Performance mods imply engine, turbo, brakes, transmission, suspension, and more.

The stock Karin S95 can go up to 186 kmph (115.5 mph), which is decent for a sports car but not nearly good enough to be used in races. HSW conversion, on this car costs GTA $525,000. After which, players can upgrade the:

HSW Engine Tune: $60,000

HSW Suspension: $7,500 (lowers the suspension by a smiddgen)

HSW Transmission: $50,000

HSW Stage 3 Turbo: $100,000

HSW Brakes: $60,000

Once these upgrades are installed, the S95 becomes a completely different beast. The previous top speed of 186 kmph seems like a standstill compared to the new 250.3 kmph (155.5 mph).

The upgraded S95 also beats out the Rocket Voltic and nearly matches up to the Lazer on the airstrip. This is the new meta-breaking car in GTA Online, as far as races are concerned.

Cutomization

The Karin S95 can be customized quite a bit as it sports a decent number of spoiler, hood, bumper, diffuser, and other options. The front end of the car is pretty aggressive in the stock variant, but gamers can take it a step further by switching up the hood and front bumper designs.

HSW cosmetic items for this car are two liveries and two spoilers. The second livery can be unlocked by completing HSW Time Trials. HSW spoilers do add a little bit of traction but do not look as good as some of the other options, like the GT Wing, for instance.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan