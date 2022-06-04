How good is the Bravado Banshee in GTA Online?

GTA Online players can't resist a good callback with the Bravado Banshee.

This classic vehicle has been in every single game in the series. Based on the real-life Dodge Viper, the Banshee is a sporty car known for its iconic stripe. It truly is a definitive throwback to previous eras. Players will certainly enjoy the fast acceleration of this mid-sized car.

Whenever a GTA Online player needs an escape car, this is a very good vehicle of choice. The Banshee doesn't need modifications to go fast, but it's much better that way. Players can unlock its full potential with these upgrades.

GTA Online players can't go wrong with the Bravado Banshee

This article will talk about what makes the Banshee so good in this game. GTA Online players will need to save a lot of money, but it's definitely worth the investment. Here's what they need to know about this sports classic.

Where to buy and how much it costs

The Banshee is available from Legendary Motorsports and Benny's Original Motor Works. GTA Online players can buy it for $105,000 in total. However, this mainly applies with the hardtop version, since the topless costs $126,000.

GTA Online players can also get a free Banshee if they buy the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack, which is available on Steam.

With that said, modifications will cost extra. Players need to strongly consider getting them if they want the best performance. Of course, they will need to make a lot of money before doing so. These upgrades aren't going to be cheap, so please keep that in mind.

It can be upgraded for the best results

Overall, the Banshee is a very agile car by the game's standards. According to vehicle expert Broughy1322, the regular variant has a top speed of 117.75 miles per hour. Its main weakness is a poor handling via the weight distribution.

GTA Online players have the ability to convert their Banshee into a Banshee 900R. They will need to buy the regular variation beforehand and send it to Benny's Original Motor Works. It will cost $565,000, but in return, it will have an increased top speed of 131 miles per hour.

Players can also convert the Banshee with HSW upgrades for a whopping $1,840,000. These features are exclusively found on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players will be rewarded with a ridiculous top speed of 153 miles per hour. It's among the fastest cars in the entire game.

It's a worthy purchase with the upgrades

The Banshee can be a reliable getaway vehicle in its base form. Beginners can get it early, which is very productive for their bank heists. With that said, it's the upgraded variations that deserve a player's attention.

Whether it's the Banshee 900R or the HSW vehicle upgrades, players will reach crazy top speeds in no time. Rockstar Games continues to pay homage to this classy sports car. They certainly haven't forgotten about it over the years. It's still quite relevant in the modern generation.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

