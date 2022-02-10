5 best cars from previous games that Rockstar should reintroduce in GTA 6

There are countless noteworthy cars and other vehicles that Rockstar should put back into GTA 6. Many fans would like to see at least one car from each of the previous games in the franchise reintroduced or at the very least, some of the more popular cars that have featured in multiple games.

With the news that GTA 6 is in production, it will not be long before fans have some more news about the vehicles that will be featured in the new game.

This article discusses 5 cars from previous games that Rockstar should reintroduce in GTA 6.

GTA 6 has more potential for cars than any previous

game

There are plenty of new confirmations about GTA 6 as seen in the above video. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the vehicles to expect just yet.

Below are 5 cars from previous games that fans hope to see return.

5. Blista Compact

The famed Blista Compact (Image via YouTube @Informative Gaming)

The Blista Compact was first seen in GTA Vice City in 2002. In the 20 years since, it has maintained a place in gamers' hearts as one of the quickest little tuner cars in the game.

GTA fans would be ecstatic to see the Blista again. If rumors about an 80s setting are to be believed, it could return to all of its former glory.

4. Pegassi Infernus

A player favorite in all GTA games (Image via Pinterest @ Ricardo Rodriguez)

The Infernus might be the only sports car that has made an appearance in every single GTA game in the franchise. It is highly regarded as one of the fastest cars in every game in the series.

The car has been a favorite ever since its introduction in GTA 3 and GTA fans expect to see its continuing reoccurence. Perhaps it will be able to keep up its reputation.

3. Cartel Cruiser

The meanest cruiser in town (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Cartel Cruiser was first seen in GTA 3 and fans of the franchise would love to see it revamped and upgraded in GTA 6. This enormous Cartel vehicle is intimidating and handles very well. It was inspired by the 1979-1991 Chevrolet Suburban.

If rumors about there being a Mexican Cartel in the new upcoming GTA game are true, then this car would make the perfect addition to the game.

2. Vapid Bullet GT

(Image via Reddit @Koolguy47)

Many gamers think that the Vapid Bullet GT is one of the nicest looking and most affordable racing cars in the GTA games. Inspired by 60s models of the Ford GT40, it was first seen in GTA San Andreas in 2004.

With fantastic handling and other design inspiration taken from Lamborghini and the R34 Nissan Skyline, this 2-door sports coupe should absolutely make a return to GTA 6 when it is released.

1. Deluxo

The Deluxo is a multi-faceted vehicle (Image via GTA Base)

The Deluxo was first featured in GTA Vice City before reappearing on Vice City Stories and being introduced in GTA Online with the Doomsday Heist in December 2017. It is a classic sports vehicle that can fly and has been heavily weaponized.

This car has always reminded fans of the DeLorean time machine from the movie Back To The Future. Many gamers think that it would make a fantastic addition to GTA 6.

Edited by Mayank Shete