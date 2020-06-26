GTA Online: Best cars under $200K

Some vehicles in GTA Online are overpriced, and not everyone can afford them.

A look at the best cars that you can buy under $200K in GTA Online.

Cars under $200K in GTA Online.

Cars are loved by most of the GTA Online players as it gives them the opportunity to drive their dream vehicles in the game. However, vehicles in GTA Online are often overpriced and cost a hefty sum of money. In this article, we discuss some of the best cars that you can get at a comparatively lesser price.

Best cars under $200000 in GTA Online

Here are a few cars that you can buy if you only have $200K in GTA Online:

Invetero Coquette

Coquette.

The Invetero Coquette first appeared in GTA 4 and is known for its resemblance to the Chevrolet Corvette C7. It has good acceleration and is popular for the speed that it offers. The car very easy to handle and can weave its way through traffic to outrun the cops. The Invetero Coquette has a great braking system, which makes it a favorite among players. It can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $138000.

Vapid Bullet

Bullet.

This sports coupe features in many GTA games. The car has decent acceleration, but the speed is not up to the mark. It is often compared to sports cars rather than supercars, and the main attraction of this car is looks. Its design is inspired by Ford GT and Lamborghini Miura. Vapid Bullet can be bought in GTA Online for $155000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Grotti Carbonizzare

Carbonizzare.

The look of this car is a mixture of Aston Martin V12 Zagato and Ferrari F12. Grotti Carbonizzare was introduced as a grand tourer in GTA 5 and GTA Online. The car has decent acceleration and speed. Its handling is good, although it has the propensity of over-steering at high speed. Carbonizzare is suitable for players who are new to GTA Online. The cost of this car is $195000, and it can be bought from Legendary Motorsport.