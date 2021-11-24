Which is the fastest car in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition?

The fastest GTA Vice City Definitive Edition car is undoubtedly the Infernus. This car has appeared in every game since GTA 3 and ranks the quickest car in most GTA games.

As a fan favorite since 2002, most Grand Theft Auto players will not be surprised to learn this news. They will, of course, be delighted and excited to drive the Infernus again in the remastered edition.

Infernus in GTA Vice City

Though the Infernus may have changed its look throughout the GTA franchise's evolution, it has always been one of the most favored vehicles in all the games. It is tough to find a much faster car in the original trilogy or the Definitive Edition.

Much of the GTA community believes that the second-fastest vehicle in the game is the Hotring Racer. Even against the Cheetahs and other sports cars, this stock-car-inspired drive is still worth a mention.

It is also an excellent car for gamers to store in their garages. The easiest way to get the Hotring Racer in GTA is by entering the cheat code so that players can be driving it in seconds.

Players must hang around more affluent areas like Starfish Island to find an Infernus in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Alternatively, they can go and steal the one parked at the Diaz mansion.

After only a few seconds of driving the Infernus, it is clear to the users that its acceleration is fantastic, while the handling, while not perfect, is still pretty good. If fans decide to add nitro to the Infernus in the garage, it travels almost too fast and can be more prone to flipping as it launches over bumps in the road.

It is recommended to leave the Infernus unmodified as it is already such an impressive and fast car in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

The Infernus in real life

The real deal (Image via Robert Knight/Flickr)

This is a photo of the 457 Lamborghini Countach 5000. It is a direct inspiration for the player's favorite and fastest car in Vice City. Like the Countach, the Infernus in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition can reach top speeds exceeding 200km/h.

In the game, this car is perfect for high-speed races and evading the police. In real life, it should obviously only be used in races.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

