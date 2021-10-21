5 GTA Vice City cars players are excited to drive in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

Now that the release of the GTA Trilogy has been confirmed, fans can hardly stop themselves from envisioning all the fast and nimble cars they will be able to drive once again in the game-world.

GTA Vice City features a number of great vehicles that fans would love to drive in the GTA Trilogy. From extremely fast cars to futuristic flying vehicles and incredibly good-looking trucks, the game boasts a great assortment of four-wheel drives.

5 GTA Vice City vehicles players wish to drive in the GTA Trilogy

5) Stallion

As the name of the vehicle might imply, the Stallion was one of the best muscle cars featured in GTA Vice City. If the GTA Trilogy happens to be as big on sleek and visually appealing vehicles, the Stallion is a must-feature.

Not only does Stallion perform incredibly well on the track, but it also totally kills it in the looks department, making for one heck of a purchase.

4) Voodoo

Preferred by gangs and inspired by the 1960 Chevrolet Impala, the Voodoo made for an instant-favourite in GTA Vice City. It will undoubtedly be a crowd-favourite in the GTA Trilogy as well, given how crazy GTA fans are for unique and diverse vehicles that not only do well on the road but also turn heads wherever they go.

5) Infernus

Inspired by the Lamborghini Countach, the Infernus is one of the most iconic cars featured in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Considering that it's been featured in almost every GTA game, the GTA Trilogy is likely to boast it as well.

Being one of the fastest vehicles in the GTA Vice City, the Infernus has always been a preferred car for speed lovers and should definitely be featured in the GTA Trilogy.

2) Sabre Turbo

It is impossible to talk about the most popular GTA Vice City vehicles without raving about the Sabre Turbo. The vehicle doesn't need an introduction in the game-world and will arguably be an instant hit in the GTA Trilogy.

Based on the Ford Mustang, the Sabre Turbo was the fastest vehicle in GTA Vice City and will make for a nostalgic, action-packed fun ride in the GTA Trilogy.

1) Cheetah

Last but not least, the Cheetah was another incredibly fast and exceptionally nimble vehicle featured in GTA Vice City. Fans would love to drive it in the GTA Trilogy and its bustling, sprawling streets.

The vehicle is based on the Ferrari Testarossa from the mid-80's and has a quick acceleration, wonderful traction and superb handling.

Edited by Ashish Yadav