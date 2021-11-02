5 areas that will look great in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is about to bring the 1980's back to a modern setting.

One of the game's main selling points is its graphical updates. Vice City used to look great in 2002, but that was nearly two decades ago. Video game hardware has changed a lot since that era. Rockstar promises to make great use of this new technology.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition offers several graphical enhancements. It has higher resolution textures. Natural environments will have more detail with the foliage. The water and weather effects are much cleaner. Vice City players should definitely explore their surroundings now.

Five places that will be rejuvenated in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

5) Downtown Vice City

Right off the bat, players will notice a lack of detail here. The entire downtown area is rather lonely. It's a commercial district with very little variety and the buildings themselves are boring to look at. There is barely any color.

Hopefully that changes with the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Rockstar promises both depth and definition in their remasters. Perhaps they can bring more polish to this area.

4) Leaf Links

Rockstar mentioned they will improve graphical details on natural elements. This includes grass, trees, and foliage. Leaf Links will benefit in a big way. Coupled with that, most of the golf course is covered with green plants.

The previous game made use of 2D sprites, which is significantly outdated now. The golf course needs some refinement and thankfully, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition will bring it to life with an organic look.

Leaf Links no longer has low resolution textures. Instead, it has been enhanced and expanded.

3) Malibu Club

Every player remembers the Malibu Club. It's one of the most popular hangout spots in the entire game. Players can soon dance to the rhythmic beat of the music. Once they step inside, they will notice some differences.

The club was shown briefly in the official trailer. There is a brief moment when Tommy Vercetti discusses a bank robbery. Players have already seen major improvements in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. The club now has a more vibrant color scheme. It's no longer as dark as it was originally.

2) Ocean Beach

Rockstar is using a rebuilt lighting system. This means the neon lights will have a more realistic glow. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition makes great use of these lighting effects. It's very prominent in Ocean Beach, especially at night.

Players cannot wait to return to the Ocean View Hotel. The new lighting system will bring out the 80s vibes.

1) Starfish Island

Only a small percentage of the population can even live here. Starfish Island is a symbol of wealth and power. For a man like Tommy Vercetti, he would do anything to obtain it. The Vercetti Estate is his criminal stronghold.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition will bring out the best in Starfish Island. Both the vehicles and the roads will have higher definition. The palm trees will also have a more realistic touch. Best of all, the draw distance will capture everything in detail. The mansions are going to look great.

