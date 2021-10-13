What makes the Malibu Club memorable in GTA Vice City?

If GTA Vice City players have to think about one location, it's very likely going to be the Malibu Club.

This popular hotspot can be found at Vice Point. It's one of the few accessible interiors in GTA Vice City. Players can visit it anytime they want. 80's music blares through the speakers as NPCs dance and drink. It's a fun location that brings back memories for a lot of players.

Halfway through the game, players can purchase the Malibu Club for $120,000. This location is one of the most significant in the entire game. Key plot events take place here. The Malibu Club is a pivotal moment for GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City: What makes the Malibu Club feel special?

The Malibu Club is an iconic setting for GTA Vice City. There are several reasons why this is the case. It all starts with the music.

The iconic soundtrack

GTA Vice City is legendary for their masterful soundtrack. It captures the 80's vibes with several mainstream artists. The Malibu Club features the following songs during normal gameplay:

Automatic by the Pointer Sisters

Call Me by Go West

Dance Hall Days by Wang Chung

Automatic is arguably one of the most defining tracks in the game. It's a catchy song with an upbeat atmosphere. It regularly plays inside the Malibu Club. Hence, most players will associate their experience with this song.

To put it into perspective, there are over nine hours of music in GTA Vice City. Several of them feature artists like Michael Jackson, Ozzy Osbourne, and Laura Branigan. While the Pointer Sisters aren't as well known, their hit song stands the test of time.

The incredible atmosphere

Everything about this nightclub feels alive. NPCs will dance to the beat of the music. Pink and purple lights mix in and out of the room. An entourage performs on stage, clearly inspired by the Village People. GTA Vice City is a major contrast from the dark and gloomy GTA 3.

The Malibu Club has a thick 80's atmosphere for players to breathe in. Unfortunately, Tommy Vercetti can't dance to Automatic. As ridiculous as it sounds, some players would make him spin around in place.

Alternatively, vicious players can also make good use of the enclosed space. They just need to be careful with the security detail.

The bank robbery

What also makes the Malibu Club memorable are the missions. This will become available once the player buys this property.

Whether it's for the wrong reasons (The Driver) or the right ones (The Job), one will remember these missions. It offers some of the best and worst parts of the game. By the end, it will pay off in a major way.

This all culminates in a daring bank heist which would serve as a blueprint for future games. Games like GTA 5 owe their success to this very title. It all begins with the Malibu Club. This place is the cornerstone of GTA history.

