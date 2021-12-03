5 cars from the GTA Trilogy that should be brought back with GTA 6

GTA 6 is sure to have some new mind-blowing cars and other vehicles. But will it bring back any player favorites? The community has rediscovered some real classics in the GTA remastered Trilogy and, as such, would love to see them back in the sixth installment of the franchise.

This article looks at five cars from the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition that deserve to make a return in GTA 6.

Players hope to see new cars and GTA Trilogy cars in GTA 6

GTA 6 will obviously feature dozens of new cars for GTA fans to look forward to. However, with any news about the sequel fleeting at best, players are far from hearing any tangible information about which cars might be included once the much-awaited game releases.

From legendary sports cars and 4x4s to muscle cars and lowriders, the trilogy featured plenty of highly desirable cars. And having them recreated within the more sophisticated game engine of GTA 6 will breathe new life into these favorites.

Note: This list reflects the writer's choices only

1) Cartel Cruiser (GTA 3)

New look for GTA 6

The Cartel Cruiser is a gang car from GTA 3 that players fell back in love with thanks to the remastered GTA Trilogy. This beast of a 4x4 is unstoppable and very resilient. It also handles very well and has good top speed.

The GTA community would surely like to see the return of this cruiser to GTA 6, whether it be as a gang car or not.

2) Infernus (GTA Vice City)

Return of legend

The Infernus, a Lamborghini Diablo look-alike, has been a player favorite even since GTA 3. But it really became the number one sports car in GTA Vice City and its remaster. Not to mention it is the best-looking Infernus in the entire GTA franchise.

It was the fastest car in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition and players don't see why it couldn't return in GTA 6.

3) Sabre Turbo (GTA Vice City)

Famous movie and TV car

The Sabre Turbo in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is based on the Chevrolet Oldsmobile Cutlass. This was the choice of car for the detective duo in the movie Starsky & Hutch.

If GTA 6 features a host of muscle cars, the players and fans feel the Sabre Turbo should and could make a return.

4) Blista Compact (GTA San Andreas)

Speedy little number

Based on the first-generation Honda CRX, this quick little car was a favorite of many in GTA San Andreas as well as GTA 4. The two-door hatchback was a constant presence in the trilogy, appearing in Vice City, San Andreas as well as Vice City Stories.

Perhaps GTA 6 could see the return of a second-generation Honda CRX look-alike.

5) Remington (GTA San Andreas)

Best lowrider in the game

The Remington is a highly sought-after car in the remastered GTA San Andreas. Based on the Lincoln Continental models from the seventies, this huge American vehicle could be customized in some unique ways, such as bumpers adorned with chrome skulls.

It could be the best lowrider in GTA 6, like it was in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. Players will be hoping that GTA 6 does not get rid of lowrider cars, and the Remington makes a return.

