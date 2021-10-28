5 cars fans are most excited to drive in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

The selection of cars in the original GTA games got better with age, much like the graphics improvements over the years. Fans of the original games will be looking forward to re-visiting so much when playing the GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, especially driving some of their old favorite cars.

With so many cars to choose from across GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, the players are spoiled for choice. This article will look at 5 of the cars that the GTA players are most excited to drive again in the new Trilogy.

Which cars do players want to see in the GTA Trilogy?

5) Turismo

Vice City vibes (Image via Reddit.com @gtaonline)

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition will have another stunning selection of old-school looking sports cars reminiscent of Ferraris and Lamborghinis of the 80s.

All hardcore GTA fans will be looking forward to cruising down Ocean Drive in their slick Turismo sports car again.

4) ZR-350

One of the quickest cars from San Andreas (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

Remembered as one of the fastest cars in GTA San Andreas, players usually found this car after making it to San Fierro and starting to work with Wu Zi Mu and the 'Mountain Cloud Boys' Triads in and around the Chinatown area.

Players can only imagine what improved handling and graphics will do for this car's popularity in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, but it will certainly be good.

3) Dinka Blista Compact

The Blista Compact from GTA: San Andreas (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

From Vice City to later games, all fans will recognize the Dinka Blista Compact. Driving it again in the GTA Trilogy: Definiitive Edition will be so much fun.

GTA Online players can still buy a Blista Compact from Southern S.A. Super Autos for a price of $42,000. Not a bad price for a classic.

2) The Comet

The Comet from GTA: Vice City (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

The Comet was a speedy little car that players used in the original GTA: Vice City to get around the map quickly. Players eagerly await another joy-ride in the new Comet, which will be improved by GTA Vice City: The Definitive Edition.

1) Banshee

The original Banshee from GTA 3 (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

The Banshee was one of the coolest looking sports cars that players remember from GTA 3. Even though the driving mechanics were not great in 2001, this car was a must-have for all players.

GTA fans look forward to driving the new and improved Banshee in GTA 3: The Definitive Edition.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod