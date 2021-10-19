Top 5 GTA San Andreas cars players are excited to drive in GTA Trilogy

The GTA Trilogy has yet to hit the market, and it is already giving fans much to look forward to.

As an intrinsic part of the franchise, vehicles will probably be as big a deal in the GTA Trilogy as they are in the most raved-about titles in the series.

This article talks about 5 of the most popular GTA San Andreas vehicles that fans can't wait to drive in the GTA Trilogy.

GTA Trilogy remastered: 5 GTA San Andreas cars players will be excited to drive again

5) ZR-350

GTA San Andreas features several speedy and nimble vehicles, but the likes of the ZR-350 are rare even in a world as diverse as GTA San Andreas. If the GTA Trilogy is as big on lightning-fast, high-end vehicles, the ZR-350 will definitely be an instant hit.

4) The Comet

Based on the Porsche 914 and the Porsche 911SC Targa, the Comet is one of the most memorable vehicles from GTA San Andreas and one that will make for a joyous, not to mention a nostalgic, ride in GTA Trilogy. The Comet is not only incredibly fast, but it is also exceptionally handy. It will, without a doubt, be all the rage in GTA Trilogy.

3) Cheetah

Fans of the GTA franchise couldn't possibly have forgotten this iconic vehicle. The Cheetah was one of the most popular cars featured in GTA San Andreas and was an instant hit among players, experts and beginners alike. Not only was the Cheetah extremely good on the fast-track, but it also totally killed it in the looks department, leaving many vehicles of its class in the dust.

By featuring this iconic ride, the GTA Trilogy will bring back a ton of long-forgotten memories.

2) Turismo

Taking into account the hype surrounding the remastered GTA Trilogy, the Turismo, the most unforgettable vehicle from GTA San Andreas, is a must-feature. As the most badass-looking four-wheel drive from GTA San Andreas, the Turismo was insanely popular back in the day.

1) Infernus

It would be ridiculous for the GTA Trilogy not to feature the Infernus, the most famous vehicle from GTA San Andreas, just like it is impossible to talk about the best cars in the franchise without mentioning the Infernus at least once. The Infernus, as its iconic name might imply, was one of the most incredible vehicles in GTA San Andreas, as it will be in the GTA Trilogy.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

