5 GTA San Andreas locations fans are excited to visit in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas players were simply astounded when the game was released in 2004. The size of the map was almost inconceivable. Containing the largest map in the series before GTA 4 and 5 came along, GTA San Andreas will forever live in gaming history.

GTA players have so many locations to revisit and experiences to relive in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. Players and fans can't wait much longer for the release of the remastered versions as there will be so many updated locations to look forward to.

Much-loved sites from GTA San Andreas that will be worth the revisit

1) Grove Street

Back to the hood (Image via Sportskeeda)

The home of CJ, Sweet, and Ryder in San Andreas, Grove Street is a top pick for locations that players are excited to see in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Grove Street and CJ went through many trials and tribulations throughout the game. But gamers never forget they are "Grove for life!"

Returning players are looking forward to having more interactions with their Grove Street crew.

2) Area 69

The best area around (Image via Sportskeeda)

Area 69 from GTA San Andreas is remembered as one of the greatest locations out of all the GTA games. This was where players found an Area 51 type base and proved the existence of alien life in GTA.

After completing the "Black Project" mission for The Truth, gamers were able to claim the best prize in the entire game: the jetpack. Fans of the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition cannot wait to return to the base and experience it in a new fashion.

3) The Truth's Farm

The Truth's Farm in San Andreas (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the release of GTA San Andreas in 2004, modern-day legal marijuana farms have become an actual industry in the USA. Surely, this will lead to some cool improvements to The Truth farm in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, everything from more farm workers to possible new supply missions.

GTA users can't imagine how mind-blowing the graphics updates and farm missions will be in the upcoming new edition.

4) Las Venturas

Entering Las Venturas (Image via LoadGamePL/YouTube)

Modeled after the wild 24/7 city of Las Vegas, Las Venturas is one of the most unforgettable cities in the GTA franchise. And players are very excited to return.

Las Venturas holds endless possibilities with the release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. From casinos to new missions in Las Venturas, GTA gamers will be dying to return to this location to explore the city.

5) San Fierro

If you're going to San Fierro (Image via Ryan Christopher, YouTube)

GTA San Andreas clearly takes inspiration from the city of San Francisco in California to create San Fierro. From the bridge to the skyline, there are so many clues.

This is a memorable location in GTA San Andreas that users are excited to revisit in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. They want to complete new-looking and updated missions and many other activities available in the city.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

