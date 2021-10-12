What is GTA The Trilogy? All you need to know about Rockstar’s upcoming release

Recently, Rockstar Games announced that they would be releasing GTA The Trilogy, the remastered versions of the classic PS2 GTA games. It consists of remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

Rockstar is releasing the remasters as a celebration event for the 20th anniversary of GTA 3, which came out on October 22, 2001. GTA The Trilogy will be out sometime later this year, and the community is thrilled to finally be getting to play the classic GTA games in a new environment.

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition will have advanced graphics, smoother gameplay, and some newly added content. Fans are excited for the release, with many incredibly excited to see Vice City as a part of the HD universe for the first time.

Rockstar’s GTA The Trilogy to be available for mobiles as well

Rockstar has released a trailer for GTA The Trilogy. Although it doesn’t give too much information about the games or when they will be announced, the publisher confirmed that the remasters will be out this year.

The company has also said that there will be versions for iOS and Android, releasing during the first half of next year.

The developer has not released any gameplay videos or announced the exact release dates. It seems to be learning from the mistakes made while revealing GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced. The company unveiled a release date and then postponed it for GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, causing much disappointment among fans.

While the titles are meant to be remastered versions of the older GTA trilogy, players hope it’s not the same games stretched to 4k resolution. Rockstar has been playing it safe and is being very vague with what it has added to them.

The publisher will also replace the three games in its Rockstar Store and only have the remastered versions available for sale. This will soon be followed on mobile devices once GTA The Trilogy gets ported.

