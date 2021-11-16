5 most enjoyable cars to drive in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas' map is larger than the maps from GTA 3 and Vice City combined. With so much extra space to roam in San Andreas, players needed lots more vehicles to be added to the game.

There were different airplanes, boats, helicopters and even a jetpack. The most fun for fans, though, are the cars.

This article will look at five cars that are the most enjoyable to drive in the definitive Edition. Their style, speed and handling all play a part in selecting which ones make the list.

GTA San Andreas has the widest selection of cars in the Trilogy

GTA fans are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to cars in San Andreas. Below are five cars that the players enjoy the most.

1) Infernus

Fastest car in the game? (Image via Rockstar)

The Infernus in San Andreas is a very different design than that of the Infernus from Vice City. While the old infernus was based on a Lamborghini Countach, the version of the car in San Andreas takes its inspiration from the Honda NSX Gen 1.

Despite many players preferring previous models of the Infernus, this car does not disappoint in the Definitive Edition, being one of the fastest cars in the game.

2) Remmington

Best lowrider in San Andreas (Image via YouTube @Gibbster)

Many fans considered Remington to be the best lowrider in San Andreas. It is better than the more common Savanna lowrider because it does not flip as easily when turning sharp corners.

Remington's top speed, acceleration and handling are also far better than the Savanna lowrider in the game. It also looks incredible when fully upgraded.

3) Bullet

Faster than a speeding (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bullet is undoubtedly one of the smoothest looking sports cars on the streets of San Andreas. Its best attribute is that it does not slide in hard turns and its breaks are very good with a short stopping distance.

Bullet is a fun car to drive in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. The entire community is looking forward to speeding around the cities in the remastered edition.

4) Turismo

Super-fast (Image via Rockstar)

Alongside the Infernus and the Cheetah, the Turismo is one of the game's fastest cars. Perfect for racing and speedy getaways.

This car is another beautiful 80s-style Ferrari look-alike that fans cannot wait to drive again in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

5) Sultan

Customize for a whole new look (Image via Rockstar)

The Sultan is the fastest 4-door car in the whole game. Resembling a Subaru Impreza, it makes sense that this would be a very fast ride. The number of modifications the players can make to it turns it into one of the coolest looking cars in the game: a fan favourite and a classic.

