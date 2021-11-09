5 most fun-to-drive cars that will feature in the remastered GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

High revving, fast cars are one of the reasons GTA San Andreas became such a success in the gaming market. Players love driving fast cars in games as it gives them an adrenalin rush. There are 212 vehicles in GTA San Andreas, and almost nothing beats driving around in a sports car.

Many gamers enjoy cars over any other mode of transport, and these fanatics were surprised by the number of vehicles available. From racing to going offroad, there is a car for everything in GTA San Andreas.

With the release of GTA San Andreas Definitive Editionsoon, fans are getting restless to see how their favorite cars from the title feel in the HD universe.

Five enjoyable GTA San Andreas cars to feature in Definitive Edition

5) Hotknife

The Hotknife in GTA San Andreas is a custom hotrod. It is one of the most unique-looking cars with its hot pink paint job. The car is based on the 1931 Ford Model A coupe and can be found with or without the engine cover.

It is fun to drive with a V8 engine in the front and can be used to pull off some insane air times. The most unique feature of the Hotknife is the bug catcher that pops out of the bonnet.

4) Hotring Racer

The Hotring Racer is a race car that appears in GTA San Andreas. There are three variants, and players can claim just one of them.

The other two are available through cheats or glitching them out of the stadium. This car is such fun to drive because it is almost impossible to find them outside the stadium.

3) Police Car

The LSPD, LVPD, and SFPD cars are police cars featured in GTA San Andreas. Although there is nothing exceptional about the vehicle, it is always fun to steal a car from the police and flee.

This GTA car is perfect for a fun joyride while running from cops.

2) Turismo

Many fans would argue that the Turismo is the best-looking car in GTA San Andreas. Although looks cannot be statistically compared, top speeds can, and the Turismo is the second-fastest car in the game.

It is heavily based on the Ferrari F40 and keeps the respect of being a sports car.

1) Infernus

It is impossible to make a GTA San Andreas car list without mentioning the Infernus. It is the fastest car in-game and is heavily based on the first generation Honda NSX.

Although the car has the best top speed in the game, it is not always the best option for racing as it lacks the handling to manage its high speed. Many fans are expected to look for this car just to see how it drives as a part of the HD universe.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer