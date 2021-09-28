GTA Online Redditor’s chrome paint job backfires in unexpected manner

The GTA Online subreddit is always full of players posting tips, tricks, and memes. More often than not, there are some pretty funny fails on the page. One such video was posted by Reddit user u/zeezaheer.

When the Redditor customized his Nightshark with the chrome paint job option, a very interesting thing happened. The light from the sun reflected on his vehicle and hit the screen.

He uploaded the post with the caption: "Get chrome they said; it'll be fun they said", being sarcastic about the paint job being a good idea. The reflection of the sunlight left a blinding glare on the screen, which hurt the eyes, and the GTA Online Reddit community took over in the comments.

GTA Online Redditor's paint job leaves everyone with sore eyes

u/zeezaheer's post is gaining more popularity on Reddit, with gamers getting involved in commenting and upvoting the video. The clip has garnered 11.9k upvotes and 371 comments at the time of writing.

Many GTA Online users started commenting and trolling the video with hilarious responses.

The most popular comment on the post is by u/ThePyroNeko, who cheekily commented:

"I see nothing wrong here. Actually I just can't see anymore".

Many people from the community related to his comment and upvoted it. The comment itself had 1136 upvotes and 42 replies from the community in one day.

A reply to u/ThePyroNeko's comment also gained traction when the Redditor who uploaded the video replied to his comment. u/zeezaheer joked and posted:

"RIP ThePyroNeko (Oct 12, 2019 - Sept 25, 2021)."

This comment marked u/ThePyroNeko's birthday as uploaded on Reddit and the date when the video was put up as the day of his passing.

Another comment from a GTA Online Reddit user that gained the crowd's attention was from u/Esbarse, who exclaimed, "My eyes!" to express how painful the light is to the eye.

The comment was the highest-voted one on the post, with 1244 upvotes and 17 replies. This reaction comment is also derived from a famous meme from the popular animated series SpongeBob SquarePants.

u/8rok3n stated, "On the bright side no one can grief you from behind without becoming blind", to which the person who posted the video ironically replied, "On the bright side, you say".

Also Read

Many more funny reactions on the thread highlighted how the chrome paint job was painful to the eye in many ways. Readers can look at the whole thread on Reddit if they would like to know more about how the GTA Online community feels about this situation.

Edited by Ravi Iyer