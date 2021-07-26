Nightshark in GTA Online: Everything you need to know

GTA Online has a huge assortment of vehicles and new ones are added to every update. This keeps the game enjoyable, even for players that have been playing GTA Online for years.

Vehicles are a big part of the PvP experience in the game as some vehicles come armed and armored. The weaponized vehicles make the game a complete battle zone where players can fight with numerous different strategies to dominate the other players.

Vehicles in the game can be used for multiple purposes and each need has a certain type of vehicle that is best for the job. GTA Online has a lot of vehicles that are used for fast commuting, but this article speaks about the vehicle that is best used as a defensive vehicle to survive heavy gunfire.

The Nightshark is a battle SUV, which is one of the best vehicles to survive in freeroam against griefers. Surviving in free roam on a populated server can sometimes be challenging, and having Nightshark is one of the best ways to survive. The high armor in the game makes it the best survival vehicle in GTA Online.

Nightshark in GTA Online: All you need to know

“There's a special moment in the life of every billionaire when you realize that everyone else is trying to kill you and steal from you. And when the time comes, you want a vehicle built exclusively to cater to that paranoid delusion. Enter the Nightshark, where you can sit in perfect comfort behind tinted, sniper-proof glass as the filthy hordes press against your armored hull, then pull the trigger on the dual machine guns and relax as the car does all the hard work for you. Who's crazy now?” — Warstock Cache & Carry description.

The Nightshark was released on August 8th, 2017, during the Nightshark Week event. It has since become one of the most reliable vehicles in the game. The Nightshark can be bought from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $1,245,000 in GTA Online.

The Nightshark is based on the Dartz Kombat. The SUV is also packed with 4 machine guns that pop out of the front bumper, giving the car some offensive capabilities too.

The Nightshark is a 4 door off road vehicle which is an All-Wheel drive. The Nightshark is one of the best defensive vehicles because of the amount of gunfire and rocket fire it can survive. The Nightshark can tank up to 26 homing Missels before exploding and can take 8 RPGs before it explodes.

The car has been a community favorite for safely commuting the dangerous roads of GTA Online ever since its release .

Edited by Gautham Balaji