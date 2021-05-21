Top 5 SUVs in GTA Online that players should consider buying

Any GTA Online player would agree that a decent car is the most important purchase in the game, so most of the in-game money is spent increasing one's garage.

Adding the best possible vehicle in each category is probably the dream of most GTA Online players, and this article discusses some of the best SUVs that can be purchased in-game.

Top 5 SUVs in GTA Online

#5 - Emperor Habanero

(Image via gtabase.com)

A 4-door crossover SUV that looks closer to a hatchback than a real SUV, the Habanero is the cheapest one on this list and it is perfect for beginners on a tight budget.

The car is based on the Lexus RX and Toyota Venza, with taillights resembling the 2005-7 Mitsubishi Outlander. Despite having a 4WD configuration, the Habanero is not suited for off-roading, as it can slide and spin out quite easily when doing so. It is best suited for long distance cruising as the below average braking makes it unsuitable for racing although it has a decent top speed.

(Image via gtabase.com)

#4 - Gallivanter Baller LE (Armored)

(Image via gtabase.com)

The Baller LE and its armored variant is a 4-door SUV based on the Range Rover Sport SVR.

The armored variant of the Baller LE is heavier and has lower acceleration, with slightly inferior handling. However, it still has an impressive top speed for such a heavy vehicle and its decent torque and off-roading capabilities make it a decent choice.

(Image via gtabase.com)

#3 - Benefactor Dubsta 6x6

(Image via gtabase.com)

The Dubsta 6x6 is a 4-door, 6-seater off-road pickup truck based on the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6,

While its top speed and acceleration is quite impressive and better than all other off-road vehicles, braking and handling is quite poor, with a noticeable understeer. The Dubsta 6x6 has excellent durability and it can take a lot of gunfire.

(Image via gtabase.com)

#2 - Übermacht Rebla GTS

(Image via gtabase.com)

This is the most expensive car on this list, and it is only fair that its performance is unrivaled by the others. While its top speed is inferior to the Toros, the handling on the Rebla GTS makes it a beast. The durability is also fairly impressive, with a decent performance when driving off-road.

The Rebla GTS is a luxury SUV based on the 4th generation BMW X5.

(Image via gtabase.com)

#1 - Pegassi Toros

(Image via gtabase.com)

The fastest car on this list. Pegassi Toros is one of the best SUVs in terms of performance and the best choice in terms of cost vs quality. It is less than half the price of the Rebla GTS, and can give more expensive supercars a run for their money. However, its traction and braking are sub-par, and coupled with a sensitive suspension it can handle unpredictably.

The design of the car is based on the Lamborghini Urus, with minor design elements from other supercars. This futuristic look may only appeal to a specific group of people, as it deviates from contemporary SUV design standards.

(Image via gtabase.com)