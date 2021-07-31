When GTA Online came out with the Los Santos Tuners update, Rockstar games knew there would be an explosion of car modding. Rockstar has always been ready for this, with its enormous collection of car modifications since its earlier patches of the game.

Los Santos Customs is the favorite place for many GTA Online players, and with the update giving players the Autoshop - a place they can customize their own car, the car community has gone crazy. Players always want to pull up in their sickest rides, and with the Los Santos Car Meet in place, players now have a safe place to show off their cars.

Some players are all about speed when it comes to cars, but a lot of the community is heavy on visual modifications too. With Los Santos Customs being inspired by the MTV show Pimp My Ride's West Coast Customs, players are bound to take their modding to the next level.

Pearlescent colors look beautiful on almost anything. In GTA Online, players can spray paint their car in one of many color types and colors. With options of painting the cars in Chrome, Classic, Crew, Matte, Metallic, Metals and Pearlescent type colors, the players have a plethora of colors to pick from.

To be able to paint a car pearlescent in GTA Online, players need to have a base metallic or crew color in place. Pearlescent colors make the cars look like they have two colors on it at the same time. The main color of the car sets the base and the pearlescent color adds the color of the shine. This luster of the car makes it shine under different lights.

Top 5 best pearlescent colors to use on your car in GTA Online

Pearlescent colors are a combination of a base color and a shine color, here is the list of the best color combinations to use in GTA Online on:

#5 Midnight Purple Metallic + Lime Green Pearlescent

Midnight Purple + Lime Green ( Source: Youtube @atlBG13 )

#4 Bronze Metallic + Race yellow Pearlescent

Bronze + Race yellow ( Source: Youtube @atlBG13 )

#3 Gasoline Green Metallic + Yellow Pearlescent

Gasoline Green + Yellow ( Source: Youtube @atlBG13 )

#2 Dark Blue Metallic + Red Pearlescent

Dark Blue + Red ( Source: Youtube @atlBG13 )

#1 Midnight Purple Metallic + Torino Red Pearlescent

Midnight Purple + Torino Red ( Source: Youtube @ItzFrolickz )

Edited by Nikhil Vinod