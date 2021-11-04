What will the file size of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition games be?

After many months of rumors and leaks, GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will finally be released on 11 November 2021. Fans can't wait to play the remaster of their favorite GTA titles. Rockstar will release the trilogy for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

PC and console users can enjoy the game this year while the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions will be out in 2022.

With just a week left until the release of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition, fans are wondering if their systems are capable of running the game. The trilogy is already out for presale and many are waiting for Rockstar to make it playable.

What will be the file size of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition?

Rockstar Games has made the remasters available for pre-sale on their official website. Players must have 45 GB of free space on their PCs to download GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

For Xbox One and Series X/S, the trilogy will consume a combined 21.82 GB.

For those playing on PS4 and PS5, the file size of each individual game has been announced:

GTA lll was originally 1.569 GB and the Definitive Edition will be 5.293 GB.

GTA Vice City was originally 2.392 GB with the Definitive Edition coming around 10.768 GB.

GTA San Andreas was originally 3.230 GB while the Definitive Edition will consume 22.679 GB.

For players looking to buy the trilogy, they can check out Rockstar Games' official website.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will cost ₹4,995 on PC. Coming in at a slightly cheaper price, PS4 and PS5 players can purchase the game for ₹3,999. Similar to their counterparts, Xbox One and Series X/S owners will also need to fork out ₹3,999 for Rockstar's remastered trilogy. Suffice to say, GTA fans will be vying for the game's imminent release.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul