Will GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition see the return of Samuel L Jackson?

GTA players loved it when Samuel L. Jackson appeared in GTA: San Andreas as Officer Frank Tenpenny. The same Officer Tenpenny will be seen in the GTA Trilogy, but has Samuel L. Jackson returned to record any new content? Fans believe Ray Liotta was spotted going into the Rockstar offices last year for this very reason.

It seems to most of the GTA Community that Ray Liotta was visiting the offices to update some of Tommy Vercetti's lines for GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. This makes fans wonder whether Samuel has done the same, just without being spotted.

This article will discuss the possibility of Samuel L. Jackson returning with some fresh material for GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition.

Exploring the possibility of Samuel L. Jackson's return as the GTA villain with new dialog

There has been no confirmation of other big celebrities from past games being spotted at the Rockstar offices, like Ray Liotta. However, given that this is only a voice acting job, many of the bigger A-listers won't have trouble recording extra content in their home studios, if required, during the pandemic. It would therefore be possible for Samuel L. Jackson to do this job from his own home and submit his new audio recording to Rockstar.

Perhaps Rockstar did not need to record any extra Officer Tenpenny speeches for the remastered game. If they do, GTA players and fans are just going to have to wait another week and a half for its release to find out.

Samuel L. Jackson's role in the GTA Trilogy

It goes without saying that Samuel L. Jackson's voice will still be in GTA San Andreas: Definitive Edition. Whether, like Ray Liotta, he was called back to the Rockstar studios to record more material is yet unconfirmed. However, many in the GTA Community don't see why he would not have returned to sharpen up some of Officer Tenpenny's dialog.

Either way, Samuel L. Jackson as Officer Tenpenny will experience a new re-birth in the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. It may just be his graphics, but many fans are still holding out hope that the A-list actor has come back to add some new and unforgettable speeches to the remastered version of GTA San Andreas.

Until the remastered Trilogy is released on November 11, players will just have to wait in anticipation to see how Tenpenny turns out in the the newest edition.

