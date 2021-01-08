Rockstar Games have had a near-flawless run over the past couple of decades, with back-to-back successes in the GTA franchise as well as the Red Dead series.

The publishers have been able to establish a position at the very top of the industry, and very few have been able to maintain the kind of consistency that they have.

With each release, Rockstar Games continue to not only live up to the fans' expectations but even surpass them by a long mile. The last game in the GTA franchise, Grand Theft Auto 5, is not only the most successful game in the series financially but is also a bona fide cultural phenomenon.

GTA 5 still continues to sell massively, which means that even 7 years after its launch, the game continues to attract a large audience. However, there is more than one version of the game that fans can buy today.

GTA 5 Criminal Enterprise starter pack: Full list of content in the edition

Often times, players can find the GTA 5: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack at a discount. For players looking to play GTA Online a lot, its the perfect deal.

GTA Online is a fantastic online multiplayer game mode that offers endless amounts of content to the player.

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack was available for free last year on the Epic Games Store. Therefore, PC players who managed to get themselves a copy of the game during that period will have the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack already.

The features and bonuses included in the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack are:

GTA$ Bonus Cash

GTA$1,000,000

Property

Maze Bank West Executive Office

Paleto Forest Gunrunning Bunker

Senora Desert Counterfeit Cash Factory

Great Chaparral Biker Clubhouse

1561 San Vitas Street Apartment

1337 Exceptionalists Way 10 Car Garage

Vehicles

Dune FAV

Maibatsu Frogger

Enus Windsor

Obey Omnis

Coquette Classic

Turismo R

Pegassi Vortex

Huntley S

Western Zombie Chopper

Banshee

Weapons, Clothing & Tattoos:

Compact Grenade Launcher

Marksman Rifle

Compact Rife

Stunt Race & Import / Export Outfits, Biker Tattoos

A copy of Grand Theft Auto 5 is required to play, and the content is only accessible in GTA Online. Content, including vehicles, will be marked free in-game and has no trade-in value.