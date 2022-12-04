GTA Online’s new Shark Cards: How much better are they?

For those out of the loop, a Rockstar Support article about GTA Online's new Shark Card values was posted before getting swiftly deleted. The original news piece revealed that the new effects would go live on December 9, 2022. However, as the article was taken down, there is a chance that everything is subject to change.

It's still worth covering all of the new changes in case the leaked table ends up being accurate. One of the most notable changes is the removal of the Red Shark Card, which used to give players $100,000.

That said, every other option has an increased value compared to their old counterparts.

The new Shark Cards are much better in terms of value in GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Changes will go in effect on December 9, 2022.



After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold.



support.rockstargames.com/articles/11714… New #GTAOnline Shark Card Values and AvailabilityChanges will go in effect on December 9, 2022.After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold. New #GTAOnline Shark Card Values and AvailabilityChanges will go in effect on December 9, 2022.After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold.support.rockstargames.com/articles/11714… https://t.co/k6yaEkSqlD

Note: The hyperlink listed in this tweet is a dead link since Rockstar Support took it down. It used to work and featured a table identical to the one shown above.

Here is how every Shark Card has been altered:

Red: $100,000 → N/A

$100,000 → N/A Tiger: $200,000 → $250,000

$200,000 → $250,000 Bull: $500,000 → $600,000

$500,000 → $600,000 Great White: $1,250,000 → $1,500,000

$1,250,000 → $1,500,000 Whale: $3,500,000 → $4,250,000

$3,500,000 → $4,250,000 Megalodon Shark: $8,000,000 → $10,000,000

GTA+ still gives them a 15% bonus on all bought Shark Cards, which has also increased with the upcoming changes listed above. Ultimately, GTA Online players will get far more in-game money than ever before.

How much better are the new changes?

Everything but the red one remains (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first thing to discuss is the loss of the Red Shark Card. $100,000 wasn't much, but this option was the cheapest for GTA Online players. For instance, it costs $2.99 in the US, whereas the next most affordable option is priced at $4.99. Those who only used it sparingly might be disappointed to see it disappear by December 9, 2022.

People using other options will get far more value from their real-life cash than ever before. The cheapest purchase gives you $50,000 more than before, while the most expensive one can give you a bonus of $2,000,000. Such deals will inevitably incentivize small spenders and whales to buy more Shark Cards.

Spenders essentially get more money (Image via Rockstar Games)

These bonuses are even better if you're a GTA+ member within GTA Online. Before December 9, 2022, you would have gotten $9,200,000 from a single Megalodon Shark Card. After that date, you would receive $11,500,000. Here is a full list of such differences for GTA+ members:

Tiger: $230,000 → $287,000

$230,000 → $287,000 Bull: $575,000 → $690,000

$575,000 → $690,000 Great White: $1,437,000 → $1,725,000

$1,437,000 → $1,725,000 Whale: $4,025,000 → $4,887,000

$4,025,000 → $4,887,000 Megalodon Shark: $9,200,000 → $11,500,000

It is vital to mention that there have been no leaks about players having to spend more money on these cards. Ergo, the changes are primarily a buff for people who like to spend money on this game.

Official artwork featuring these cards (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games will likely announce these new values around December 9, 2022, since that was the date referenced in the original news piece. Alternatively, gamers will also find out if GTA Online will make any changes to the system by then.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you plan to spend money on the new Shark Cards? Yes No 0 votes