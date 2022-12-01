GTA Online new Shark Card list and values leaked

It appears that Rockstar Games will soon overhaul Shark Cards to improve microtransactions in GTA Online.
According to a post by Tez2 on Twitter, Rockstar Support recently posted new values for the game's Shark Cards, which will come into effect on December 9, 2022. However, the information was removed immediately afterward.
Shark Cards, otherwise known as Cash Cards, are a type of microtransaction available for the game. They offer different amounts of in-game cash to players when purchased.
Complete list of upcoming changes to Shark Cards in GTA Online according to leaks
In their tweet, Tez2 reported the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online Shark Card Values and their availability, as allegedly published by Rockstar Support. While the official information is no longer available, here’s a complete list of upcoming changes to Shark Cards in the game:
Standard Shark Card Values:
Tiger
- Previous Value - $200,000
- New Value - $250,000
Bull
- Previous Value - $500,000
- New Value - $600,000
Great White
- Previous Value - $1,250,000
- New Value - $1,500,000
Whale
- Previous Value - $3,500,000
- New Value - $4,250,000
Megalodon Shark
- Previous Value - $8,000,000
- New Value - $10,000,000
These aren’t the only Shark Cards getting a boost, as GTA+ ones are also getting new values.
GTA+ Shark Card Values:
Tiger
- Previous Value - $230,000
- New Value - $287,500
Bull
- Previous Value - $575,000
- New Value - $690,000
Great White
- Previous Value - $1,437,000
- New Value - $1,725,000
Whale
- Previous Value - $4,025,000
- New Value - $4,887,500
Megalodon Shark
- Previous Value - $9,200,000
- New Value - $11,500,000
As mentioned earlier, all of these changes will come into effect from December 9, 2022. Players should note that Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold after the said date, as per the leaked information.
GTA+ membership rewards for the current month (November 3 – December 12)
GTA+ members get the following rewards and bonuses as part of their membership this month:
- GTA$500,000 into their Maze Bank account
- 100% off on CEO abilities - Bribe Authorities and Ghost Organization
- 100% off on CEO Vehicle Request
- Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter
- Eclipse Tower Penthouse Suit (1 High-End apartment) and free Style upgrades
- Panther Statue as a Primary Target during the first Cayo Perico Heist of each week of the month
- 1.5X RP and cash to play all five original heist finales
- 50% off on Prep Fees for the original heists
- 2X CMR (Car Meet Reputation) for the month from the Street Race Series races
- Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets
- Still Slipping Tie-Dye Tee
- Still Slipping Tie-Dye Forwards Cap
Fans can expect Rockstar Games to publish the new Shark Cards once again soon. They can also expect a new Grand Theft Auto Online update this week, possibly offering new weekly rewards.
