Create

GTA Online new Shark Card list and values leaked

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Dec 01, 2022 04:07 AM IST
GTA Online new Shark Card list and values accidentally got leaked by Rockstar Support (Image via Sportskeeda)
GTA Online new Shark Card list and values accidentally got leaked by Rockstar Support (Image via Sportskeeda)

It appears that Rockstar Games will soon overhaul Shark Cards to improve microtransactions in GTA Online.

According to a post by Tez2 on Twitter, Rockstar Support recently posted new values for the game's Shark Cards, which will come into effect on December 9, 2022. However, the information was removed immediately afterward.

Shark Cards, otherwise known as Cash Cards, are a type of microtransaction available for the game. They offer different amounts of in-game cash to players when purchased.

Complete list of upcoming changes to Shark Cards in GTA Online according to leaks

New #GTAOnline Shark Card Values and AvailabilityChanges will go in effect on December 9, 2022.After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold.support.rockstargames.com/articles/11714… https://t.co/k6yaEkSqlD

In their tweet, Tez2 reported the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online Shark Card Values and their availability, as allegedly published by Rockstar Support. While the official information is no longer available, here’s a complete list of upcoming changes to Shark Cards in the game:

Standard Shark Card Values:

Tiger

  • Previous Value - $200,000
  • New Value - $250,000

Bull

  • Previous Value - $500,000
  • New Value - $600,000

Great White

  • Previous Value - $1,250,000
  • New Value - $1,500,000

Whale

  • Previous Value - $3,500,000
  • New Value - $4,250,000

Megalodon Shark

  • Previous Value - $8,000,000
  • New Value - $10,000,000

These aren’t the only Shark Cards getting a boost, as GTA+ ones are also getting new values.

GTA+ Shark Card Values:

Tiger

  • Previous Value - $230,000
  • New Value - $287,500

Bull

  • Previous Value - $575,000
  • New Value - $690,000

Great White

  • Previous Value - $1,437,000
  • New Value - $1,725,000

Whale

  • Previous Value - $4,025,000
  • New Value - $4,887,500

Megalodon Shark

  • Previous Value - $9,200,000
  • New Value - $11,500,000

As mentioned earlier, all of these changes will come into effect from December 9, 2022. Players should note that Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold after the said date, as per the leaked information.

GTA+ membership rewards for the current month (November 3 – December 12)

youtube-cover

GTA+ members get the following rewards and bonuses as part of their membership this month:

  • GTA$500,000 into their Maze Bank account
  • 100% off on CEO abilities - Bribe Authorities and Ghost Organization
  • 100% off on CEO Vehicle Request
  • Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter
  • Eclipse Tower Penthouse Suit (1 High-End apartment) and free Style upgrades
  • Panther Statue as a Primary Target during the first Cayo Perico Heist of each week of the month
  • 1.5X RP and cash to play all five original heist finales
  • 50% off on Prep Fees for the original heists
  • 2X CMR (Car Meet Reputation) for the month from the Street Race Series races
  • Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets
  • Still Slipping Tie-Dye Tee
  • Still Slipping Tie-Dye Forwards Cap

Fans can expect Rockstar Games to publish the new Shark Cards once again soon. They can also expect a new Grand Theft Auto Online update this week, possibly offering new weekly rewards.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...