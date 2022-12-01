GTA Online new Shark Card list and values leaked

It appears that Rockstar Games will soon overhaul Shark Cards to improve microtransactions in GTA Online.

According to a post by Tez2 on Twitter, Rockstar Support recently posted new values for the game's Shark Cards, which will come into effect on December 9, 2022. However, the information was removed immediately afterward.

Shark Cards, otherwise known as Cash Cards, are a type of microtransaction available for the game. They offer different amounts of in-game cash to players when purchased.

Complete list of upcoming changes to Shark Cards in GTA Online according to leaks

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Changes will go in effect on December 9, 2022.



After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold.



support.rockstargames.com/articles/11714… New #GTAOnline Shark Card Values and AvailabilityChanges will go in effect on December 9, 2022.After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold. New #GTAOnline Shark Card Values and AvailabilityChanges will go in effect on December 9, 2022.After December 9, 2022 Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold.support.rockstargames.com/articles/11714… https://t.co/k6yaEkSqlD

In their tweet, Tez2 reported the upcoming Grand Theft Auto Online Shark Card Values and their availability, as allegedly published by Rockstar Support. While the official information is no longer available, here’s a complete list of upcoming changes to Shark Cards in the game:

Standard Shark Card Values:

Tiger

Previous Value - $200,000

New Value - $250,000

Bull

Previous Value - $500,000

New Value - $600,000

Great White

Previous Value - $1,250,000

New Value - $1,500,000

Whale

Previous Value - $3,500,000

New Value - $4,250,000

Megalodon Shark

Previous Value - $8,000,000

New Value - $10,000,000

These aren’t the only Shark Cards getting a boost, as GTA+ ones are also getting new values.

GTA+ Shark Card Values:

Tiger

Previous Value - $230,000

New Value - $287,500

Bull

Previous Value - $575,000

New Value - $690,000

Great White

Previous Value - $1,437,000

New Value - $1,725,000

Whale

Previous Value - $4,025,000

New Value - $4,887,500

Megalodon Shark

Previous Value - $9,200,000

New Value - $11,500,000

As mentioned earlier, all of these changes will come into effect from December 9, 2022. Players should note that Red Shark Cards will no longer be sold after the said date, as per the leaked information.

GTA+ membership rewards for the current month (November 3 – December 12)

GTA+ members get the following rewards and bonuses as part of their membership this month:

GTA$500,000 into their Maze Bank account

100% off on CEO abilities - Bribe Authorities and Ghost Organization

100% off on CEO Vehicle Request

Buckingham SuperVolito helicopter

Eclipse Tower Penthouse Suit (1 High-End apartment) and free Style upgrades

Panther Statue as a Primary Target during the first Cayo Perico Heist of each week of the month

1.5X RP and cash to play all five original heist finales

50% off on Prep Fees for the original heists

2X CMR (Car Meet Reputation) for the month from the Street Race Series races

Utility Vests and Bulletproof Helmets

Still Slipping Tie-Dye Tee

Still Slipping Tie-Dye Forwards Cap

Fans can expect Rockstar Games to publish the new Shark Cards once again soon. They can also expect a new Grand Theft Auto Online update this week, possibly offering new weekly rewards.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes