What is Lester's role in the GTA Online storyline?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online features many familiar characters from the story mode, including fan-favorite Lester Crest.

Lester Crest is one of the central characters and deuteragonist in Grand Theft Auto 5, who also appears in the online mode as the main character. He plays an important role in the story mode, although some might wonder what his involvement is in the online mode.

Here's a look at everything there is to know about the character and his role in GTA Online.

A brief about Lester Crest in GTA Online – Background, missions, services, and more

Lester Crest suffers from a disease that has forced him to use a wheelchair or a cane while walking. The disease has severely reduced his mobility, due to which he is overweight and it has also caused him to suffer from asthma. He is believed to have been bullied in his high school days, as suggested by his post on Bleeter.

After completing his studies, he applied for a job at the University of San Andreas, Los Santos, but was rejected. Furious, he hacked all of their computer systems, beginning a criminal career.

Lester helps both Trevor Philips and Michael Townley with their heists by planning them and acting as an information scout. However, in 2004, he refused to accompany them in a cash robbery as he thought it to be a bad idea. His hunch came true as it was the same robbery where Michael was believed to have been shot.

After the news, he moved to Los Santos and purchased a garment factory in the La Mesa area along with other properties to use as a cover for his various criminal operations. Even after finding out Michael was alive, Lester kept it a secret as the latter never brought up his name as a former accomplice.

During GTA Online events, players are introduced to Lester after reaching rank 10 in the game, where he calls them and requests a meeting in El Burro Heights. After their meeting, he advises the players to invest their money in real estate to protect them from getting robbed in the city. He also gives them the freedom to call him and sets a bounty of $1,000 on other players in the lobby.

He also offers various services to online protagonists at a fee. These include:

Remove Wanted Level - $200/Star

Off the Radar - $500

Reveal Players - $500

Request Job - $0

Replay Heist - $0

Cancel Heist - $0

Cancel The Doomsday Heist - $0

Cancel The Diamond Casino Heist - $0

Locate a Boat - $400

Locate a Helicopter - $700

Locate a Car - $100

Locate a Plane - $1000

Cops Turn Blind Eye - $5000

As players increase their reputation and rank, Lester gives them various jobs to complete throughout the game, the more common one being stealing items or vehicles. These missions are known as Contact Missions, which players can start simply by calling them from their mobile device.

Lester helps players pull off The Doomsday Heist and is also involved in The Diamond Casino Heist.

Lester hires GTA Online players for various heists and missions and helps them in MC activities, under the name of LJT. Considering the importance of his role in the game, it won’t come as a surprise if Rockstar reintroduces him in GTA 6.

