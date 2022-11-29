5 iconic real-life cars that GTA 6 should include

GTA 6 is the next big game coming from Rockstar, and fans can expect some familiar real-life-based cars in it too. Over the years, the series has introduced a lot of classic cars which have now become iconic with their appearances in multiple games.

It’s been 25 years since the first game of the series was released, and fans have known about these vehicles for many years. With Rockstar currently developing the next game of this franchise, let’s learn about five cars that GTA 6 should include as well.

Top five cars that fans can expect in the upcoming GTA 6

5) Albany Stretch (Lincoln Town Car)

At number five, it is the fan-favorite Albany Stretch 4-door civilian sedan limousine featured in the series since Grand Theft Auto 3. Its latest iteration is based on a real-life Lincoln Town car and seems to be powered by a V8 engine.

The vehicle has been a staple since its debut in 2001, with the exception of Chinatown Wars. It exudes grace and elegance, making it a must-try in each game of the series. All this makes it a must inclusion that Rockstar should incorporate in the upcoming GTA 6.

4) Pfister Comet (Porsche 996 Carrera 4S)

Next on the list is Pfister Comet, a two-seater civilian recurring sports car first introduced in the series since the release of GTA Vice City. Its HD Universe rendition has taken design cues from the real-life Porsche 996 Carrera 4S and seems to run on a car-bureted V8 engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The vehicle has been revered for its powerful performance. Considered one of the fastest cars in the game, many will hope for its inclusion in GTA 6.

3) Übermacht Sentinel (BMW M3 Convertible E93)

At number three comes the Übermacht Sentinel. It’s a recurring series of executive cars that have been featured in the series since GTA 3. Its latest iteration is inspired by the real-life BMW M3 Convertible (E93) and runs on a twin-cam, four-cylinder turbocharged engine.

Over the years, the car has seen massive improvements in its performance, especially in acceleration and top speed. Its easy accessibility makes it one of the most used vehicles in the game. Grand Theft Auto 6 should include this classic car and let players embrace the nostalgia.

2) Albany Buccaneer (1963-1965 Buick Riviera)

Next on the list is the classic Albany Buccaneer, a two-seater recurring luxury coupe featured in the series since GTA San Andreas. Its latest iteration seems to be inspired by the real-life Buick Riviera (1963-1965) and runs on a 7.2-liter heavy engine.

The Albany Buccaneer has always been considered a heavy addition to the catalog of vehicles and is mostly presented as a luxury option in the game. Despite being a muscle car, the car possesses one of the highest top speeds in Grand Theft Auto. The next game in the series should include it once again, probably with a modern look.

1) Benefactor Feltzer (SL 65 AMG Black Series)

Finally, at number one is the famous Benefactor Feltzer, a two-seater civilian sports car introduced in GTA San Andreas. Its latest iteration is based on the real-life SL 65 AMG Black Series and runs on a powerful 6.0L supercharged V8 engine.

The vehicle is regularly added to the series to represent various generations of real-life Mercedes-Benz roadsters. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 should continue the tradition and include a modern version of the car.

Rockstar has done a great job in incorporating some iconic cars into its series and should continue the process in Grand Theft Auto 6.

