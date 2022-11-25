Microsoft leaks hint at 2024 release window for GTA 6

Microsoft appears to be in agreement with all the leaks claiming GTA 6 will be released in 2024.

Gaming insider Tom Henderson recently shared a report on Twitter that explains how a rumored release date for the upcoming GTA title is nestled in an official Microsoft document. The publicly available document is the company's response to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ insider-gaming.com/microsoft-gta-… I never thought citing leaks would make for a good argument in such a prolific case, but here we are I never thought citing leaks would make for a good argument in such a prolific case, but here we are 😅insider-gaming.com/microsoft-gta-…

Here's what a portion of the document says:

“The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be released in 2024.”

The document contains 111 pages, explaining overall gaming market growth as well as definitions of gaming practices and terms.

It is important to note that Microsoft cited leaks from Tech Radar as the reason behind its Grand Theft Auto 6 prediction.

Another leaker claims GTA 6 could be delayed until 2025, fans react to Microsoft document

Michael @LegacyKillaHD



One that makes a lot of sense.



GTA 6 probably will be revealed in the near future with an expected release date of sometime in 2024... that may end up getting pushed into 2025 because well this is Rockstar lol Microsoft's simply making an educated guess.One that makes a lot of sense.GTA 6 probably will be revealed in the near future with an expected release date of sometime in 2024... that may end up getting pushed into 2025 because well this is Rockstar lol insider-gaming.com/microsoft-gta-… Microsoft's simply making an educated guess.One that makes a lot of sense.GTA 6 probably will be revealed in the near future with an expected release date of sometime in 2024... that may end up getting pushed into 2025 because well this is Rockstar lol insider-gaming.com/microsoft-gta-…

Another leaker, with the Twitter username @LegacyKillaHD, recently claimed that the release date of the upcoming GTA game may be delayed until 2025. He said:

“GTA 6 probably will be revealed in the near future with an expected release date of sometime in 2024... that may end up getting pushed into 2025 because well this is Rockstar lol”

Nevertheless, many GTA fans have taken to Twitter to react to Microsoft’s statement about Grand Theft Auto 6's release date. Here are some of the reactions:

⚜️ @yoyeaurmum @_Tom_Henderson_ Late 2024 early 2025. I really am hoping this game is good and not just a disappointment. Most new games have just tended to be awful recently. @_Tom_Henderson_ Late 2024 early 2025. I really am hoping this game is good and not just a disappointment. Most new games have just tended to be awful recently.

Official PC Gamer @Skinney @_Tom_Henderson_ Knowing Rockstar, that means it’ll be announced next year for 2024, Pushed back in Spring/Summer 2024 & come out in Fall 2025 @_Tom_Henderson_ Knowing Rockstar, that means it’ll be announced next year for 2024, Pushed back in Spring/Summer 2024 & come out in Fall 2025

Wass @wasssight @Skinney @_Tom_Henderson_ they may decide to announce it a year earlier to avoid fan pressure. Rockstar has changed. @Skinney @_Tom_Henderson_ they may decide to announce it a year earlier to avoid fan pressure. Rockstar has changed.

Krush @OGKrushz



Rockstar Games are always delayed. @_Tom_Henderson_ My speculation is that they’ll strive to have the game out by 2024 at some date, but it’ll be delayed over into 2025.Rockstar Games are always delayed. @_Tom_Henderson_ My speculation is that they’ll strive to have the game out by 2024 at some date, but it’ll be delayed over into 2025.Rockstar Games are always delayed.

Toriks 🇱🇻 🇺🇦 @ToriksLV @LegacyKillaHD 2025 at earliest, it hasn't been officially announced which means 2 years from the day it does. Maaaaybe late 2024 but i will say mid 2025 @LegacyKillaHD 2025 at earliest, it hasn't been officially announced which means 2 years from the day it does. Maaaaybe late 2024 but i will say mid 2025

Dukes_kendrick98 @Dukeskendrick27 @LegacyKillaHD They can delay it tho for more polishing. I’ve seen that before. But anyway let’s hope @LegacyKillaHD They can delay it tho for more polishing. I’ve seen that before. But anyway let’s hope

A 2024 release date for GTA 6 is not surprising. The game has been heavily rumored to be announced or teased in some capacity this year or Q1 of 2023.

Rockstar Games has not confirmed any of these reports. The company has not shared any information about the upcoming game since it issued an official statement about it last September.

Rockstar Games issued the statement after unreleased footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 was leaked in September this year. Here's what it said:

“We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through the situation.”

Since the statement was released, Grand Theft Auto fans have been trying to find new information about GTA 6 all over the internet. However, as the latest report by Microsoft suggests, the game might not be announced anytime soon, and players may have to wait a little longer to get their hands on it.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes