GTA 6 fans discuss what they wish to see in the game

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time as fans are anxiously waiting to see what Rockstar brings to the table with it.

The recent leak incident gave an early glimpse of the game, however, there is no official information on it from the developers yet. This does not stop fans from expecting what they want from the upcoming game. Some of them recently discussed on Reddit what they wish to see in Grand Theft Auto 6.

With that being said, let’s see what fans are saying about the upcoming title in the series.

Fans have spoken about their wishes related to the upcoming GTA 6

As seen in the aforementioned post, Codedreamz started a thread on Reddit asking the GTA community what they want to see in GTA 6. The user shared their wish list by adding that they would like to see a more realistic tone as in Red Dead Redemption 2. They also mentioned the following things in their wish list:

Better gun physics

Better gore

Actual recoil

Weapon sway

Gun cleaning

One fan, Sweet_Nike, stated that they would like to see “turn signals on cars” while switching lanes in GTA 6. Though it can still be done in Grand Theft Auto 5 using mods, it would be cool to do it natively in the upcoming game.

Another user, rortify, shared their opinion that they would like to see “working wipers” on vehicles in the upcoming games. They also gave examples of games such as Project Gotham Racing 4, Forza, and Gran Turismo which already have that feature.

One enthusiastic fan, red_fuel, shared a list of things they want to see in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6:

The ability to set one’s default car

No automatic stops at a given marked destination or aura. Players should be able to stop their vehicles completely by themselves.

Better driving characteristics in different cars should make them feel more unique from each other.

More things on which players can spend their in-game money such as customizable safe house interiors, and different smartphones.

The availability to enter more buildings to enter and explore in the open world.

Functional public transport such as subways, trains, and buses.

More jobs for players to take on such as taxi drivers, police, delivery guy, and ambulance.

Gasoline for vehicles.

More body styles of vehicles such as station-wagon versions of an Obey Tailgater.

More unique traffic cars with dirt, mods, damage, and different trim level.

Different engines for different car models.

X--Henny—X shared their wish that they would like to see skateboards and good physics. They also shared that they would welcome the return of BMX bikes in GTA 6.

It is interesting to see fans' enthusiasm and expectations from the upcoming game as most of the things mentioned above would be a delight for both newcomers and long-time fans of the series.

Players should note that Rockstar hasn’t confirmed any information about GTA 6 yet, however, the upcoming game is heavily rumored to be announced sooner.

